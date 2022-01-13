Palo Alto police chief may run for county sheriff

Palo Alto Police Chief Robert Jonsen is considering entering the race to replace Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, a six-term incumbent who is fending off accusations of corruption and misconduct.

Jonsen, who has been working as Palo Alto's police chief since January 2018, on Tuesday pulled papers to form a committee to run for sheriff. He told this news organization, however, that he has not yet made a final decision about whether to enter the race.

"I think there is a need for change and I think my background and my position makes me well suited for that," Jonsen said.

Jonsen said he expects to decide in the coming days whether to enter the race.

If he runs, Jonsen will be joining a race that also includes Kevin Jensen, who worked in the Sheriff's Office between 1985 and 2013, retiring as a captain, and Christine Nagaye, who is currently a sergeant in the Sheriff's Office, where she has worked for 19 years. Also running is Dave Knopf, who formerly worked as assistant chief in the San Jose Police Department.