News

Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' sentencing delayed until September

Founder of blood-testing startup in Palo Alto remains free on $500K bond

by Susan Nash / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 13, 2022, 10:01 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Elizabeth Holmes, former CEO of Theranos, arrives at the federal courthouse in San Jose on Oct. 1, 2021. Courtesy Harika Maddala/Bay City News.

The sentencing of Elizabeth Holmes on four counts of criminal wire fraud will be delayed until Sept. 26 based on a stipulation between the prosecution and the defense and an order signed by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila on Wednesday.

Holmes, founder and former CEO of Theranos, was convicted by a jury earlier this month of three counts of defrauding investors about the company's blood-testing technology and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against investors.

Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count, although under federal sentencing guidelines any prison terms would likely run concurrently, not consecutively.

The trial of Holmes' business partner, former lover and alleged co-conspirator, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, was recently delayed out of concerns over the COVID-19 surge in California. The prosecution and defense in that case have asked for jury selection to start on March 9,.

The stipulation filed in the Holmes case cited "ongoing proceedings in a related matter," meaning the Balwani trial, as a basis for putting off her sentencing until after Labor Day.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The jury acquitted Holmes of three counts of wire fraud against patients, as well as a patient-related conspiracy wire fraud count.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on three remaining counts of wire fraud against investors. The stipulation states that the government intends to dismiss those counts by the end of the week.

Holmes will remain free on a $500,000 bond pending sentencing, although the parties agreed in the stipulation to modify her bail conditions to secure the bond by property.

Judge Davila also gave Holmes' defense team until March 4 to file typical post-trial motions for a new trial and other relief. Those motions are scheduled to be heard on June 16.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' sentencing delayed until September

Founder of blood-testing startup in Palo Alto remains free on $500K bond

by Susan Nash / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 13, 2022, 10:01 am

The sentencing of Elizabeth Holmes on four counts of criminal wire fraud will be delayed until Sept. 26 based on a stipulation between the prosecution and the defense and an order signed by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila on Wednesday.

Holmes, founder and former CEO of Theranos, was convicted by a jury earlier this month of three counts of defrauding investors about the company's blood-testing technology and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against investors.

Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count, although under federal sentencing guidelines any prison terms would likely run concurrently, not consecutively.

The trial of Holmes' business partner, former lover and alleged co-conspirator, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, was recently delayed out of concerns over the COVID-19 surge in California. The prosecution and defense in that case have asked for jury selection to start on March 9,.

The stipulation filed in the Holmes case cited "ongoing proceedings in a related matter," meaning the Balwani trial, as a basis for putting off her sentencing until after Labor Day.

The jury acquitted Holmes of three counts of wire fraud against patients, as well as a patient-related conspiracy wire fraud count.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on three remaining counts of wire fraud against investors. The stipulation states that the government intends to dismiss those counts by the end of the week.

Holmes will remain free on a $500,000 bond pending sentencing, although the parties agreed in the stipulation to modify her bail conditions to secure the bond by property.

Judge Davila also gave Holmes' defense team until March 4 to file typical post-trial motions for a new trial and other relief. Those motions are scheduled to be heard on June 16.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.