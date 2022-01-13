Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' sentencing delayed until September

The sentencing of Elizabeth Holmes on four counts of criminal wire fraud will be delayed until Sept. 26 based on a stipulation between the prosecution and the defense and an order signed by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila on Wednesday.

Holmes, founder and former CEO of Theranos, was convicted by a jury earlier this month of three counts of defrauding investors about the company's blood-testing technology and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against investors.

Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count, although under federal sentencing guidelines any prison terms would likely run concurrently, not consecutively.

The trial of Holmes' business partner, former lover and alleged co-conspirator, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, was recently delayed out of concerns over the COVID-19 surge in California. The prosecution and defense in that case have asked for jury selection to start on March 9,.

The stipulation filed in the Holmes case cited "ongoing proceedings in a related matter," meaning the Balwani trial, as a basis for putting off her sentencing until after Labor Day.