Community Briefs: Volunteers clean Stevens Creek, city keeps meetings remote, Whisman board to get anti-bias training

Local volunteers clean up Stevens Creek

Twenty volunteers organized Sunday morning, Jan. 9, to clean up trash along Stevens Creek Trail in Mountain View, hauling away numerous bags of trash.

The effort, spearheaded by resident Rashi Jindal, recruited volunteers on Nextdoor in partnership with the nonprofit Friends of Stevens Creek Trail. The group started at the Sleeper Avenue trailhead around 11 a.m. and spent hours cleaning up a five-mile stretch of the trail up to La Avenida, according to Jim Meyerson, a board member with Friends of Stevens Creek Trail.

Volunteers removed trash ranging from soda cans, bottles and wrappers to two tires.

The cleanup effort was supported by the city's Fire and Environmental Protection division of the fire department as well as parks staff.

Mountain View holds off on in-person city meetings amid omicron surge

Anyone yearning for the days of in-person meetings at City Hall is destined for disappointment, at least for now. The City Council approved a resolution Tuesday that will keep all meetings – including advisory bodies – remote through Feb. 10.