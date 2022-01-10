Mountain View's year in photos

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 10, 2022, 12:29 pm
As chief visual journalist at the Mountain View Voice, my coverage of the pandemic took a turning point in January 2021. With vaccinations against COVID-19 starting to be administered, knowing that the vulnerable people I was photographing were now protected from the deadly virus felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders.
I had spent most of the previous year worrying that I could catch, carry and spread the virus without knowing it.
While I no longer methodically sanitized my camera equipment and showered and changed my clothes at the end of each work day, I continued double-masking wherever I went, and the majority of my photo shoots stayed outdoors.
A heron wades in the shallow waters of the Lexington Reservoir in Los Gatos on July 7. At the time, the reservoir was only approximately 25% full. On July 8, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Californians to voluntarily cut their water use by 15% as extreme drought persisted throughout the state for the second consecutive year. (A month earlier, Santa Clara Valley Water District instituted a 15% mandatory reduction in water use among its customers.) Photo by Magali Gauthier.
By the spring, I had gotten my two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which gave me access to spaces and situations I hadn't been in for over a year. And in May, I photographed hundreds of Mountain View and Los Altos high school seniors graduating at PayPal Park in San Jose.
In the second half of the year, after California reopened, my coverage started reflecting a community that was joyously, yet cautiously adapting. I captured athletes in a class at Title Boxing Club; masks were optional. In the fall, I photographed local artists performing at Red Rock Coffee's in-person open mic night, returning after going virtual for 19 months, ever since the pandemic began. Some of my coverage even diverged from the pandemic-related news cycle. In July, I scaled the sides of local reservoirs with a telephoto lens and a drone to photograph the dire local drought conditions.
Things aren't back to the way they were, obviously, and it feels like the "new normal" (excuse the overused phrase) may actually be upon us. We're living in a world where there is a constant threat of new COVID-19 variants, such as omicron, but we've adapted to it and are able to do many of the things we did pre-pandemic.
These images illustrate how our community has come back together over the last 12 months to celebrate, learn, protest, support and create. Take a look.
Protesters hold signs in support of RV parking behind Michael Trujillo, an attorney at the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley, during a press conference in front of City Hall in Mountain View on July 14, 2021. A group of legal advocacy groups filed a lawsuit against the city to block an ordinance that bans RVs and oversized vehicles from parking on 83% city streets; Dressed from head to toe in personal protective equipment, nurse Lynn Hudson brings a meal to a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at El Camino Health's Mountain View campus on Jan. 14, 2021. Photos by Magali Gauthier.
A Mountain View resident attends a rally condemning violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders at the corner of Castro Street and El Camino Real on March 21, 2021. Photo by Federica Armstrong.
Ballerinas rehearse the production "The Rose and the Butterfly: A Love Story" at Bayer Ballet Academy in Mountain View on July 23, 2021; Devin Begley performs an original song at Red Rock Coffee's open mic night in Mountain View on Oct. 11, 2021. Photos by Magali Gauthier.
Jasper, 12, creates a huge bubble for Alice, 6, to jump into at a summer park pop-up event hosted by the city of Mountain View in Cuesta Park on July 7, 2021; El Camino Health registered nurse Lylin Legaspi gives Renee Rios the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at an El Camino Health vaccination site in Sunnyvale on April 2, 2021. Photos by Magali Gauthier.
More than 4,600 students arrived on campuses across the Mountain View Whisman School District for in-person learning on Aug. 11, 2021. Photo by Lloyd Lee.
Dental students work in the dental hygiene clinic at Foothill College in Los Altos Hills on July 1, 2021. As a COVID-19 protocol, plastic barriers are used to separate work stations within the clinic; Anna plays "Happy Birthday" on the piano for senior Annie, center, and Dina Caceres, the floor lead in the activities department, left, at the Avenidas Rose Kleiner Center in Mountain View on July 23, 2021. Photos by Magali Gauthier.
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to media about the state's multi-billion dollar budget to support the unhoused and anyone with unpaid rent due to the pandemic, at LifeMoves Mountain View on June 25, 2021; Tom Reavis, the general manager and head trainer at Title Boxing Club, looks over at Evan Laehy during a class he is teaching in Mountain View on July 22, 2021. Photos by Magali Gauthier.
Graduates Katherine Thomas and Enola Talbert hug after the Mountain View High School graduation at PayPal Park in San Jose on June 4, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.
