Mountain View 24 Hour Fitness closes for upgrades, paving way for new Los Altos district school

Once remodeled Showers Drive location reopens in summer, California Street gym will be demolished

by Lloyd Lee / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sat, Jan 8, 2022, 9:44 am
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The 24 Hour Fitness location on 550 Showers Drive is currently closed for remodeling, with plans to reopen in the summer. Photo by Lloyd Lee

The 24 Hour Fitness on 550 Showers Drive in Mountain View is getting a major upgrade, with new amenities such as a steam room, fitness studio and about 11,700 square feet of additional space.

A floor-plan rendering of the expanded 24 Hour Fitness on 550 Showers Dr. in Mountain View. Courtesy 24 Hour Fitness.

That could be good news for weightlifters and Los Altos School District families alike.

With the facelift, the fitness center chain comes closer to demolishing its 2535 California St. location next door, where members have temporarily migrated since the Showers Drive facility closed on Dec. 30. Once the location is demolished, the school district can move into the space, said Logan Newell, district 22 manager of 24 Hour Fitness.

"It's really about updating and improving the existing clubs and reinvesting in the community," Newell said.

According to Newell, the upgraded gym is slated to open in midsummer, though he didn't have a timeline for the demolition of the California Street location.

The improved Showers Drive 24 Hour Fitness will offer a new pool area, steam room, sauna, group studio and additional training space. In total, Newell estimates that the club will be about 35,000 square feet and equate to more functional space than either of the two existing clubs. For comparison, the California Street club's square footage is in the "low 30s," Newell said.

"It'll be more than able to accommodate all of the existing members from both of these clubs in Mountain View, and then also more than enough to accommodate new members as well," he said.

The fitness chain has multiple locations in the south Bay Area with about 10,000 members.

As 24 Hour Fitness makes headway with its own construction plans, Los Alto School District's plans to add a 10th campus in the shopping center come into clearer view.

For the past decade, the district has tried to solve an "overcrowding issue" by adding a new campus. In 2019, through a complex deal involving a $150 million bond measure and the use of transfer of development rights (TDRs), the district purchased 11.7 acres of property in the San Antonio shopping plaza.

The site purchased by the Los Altos School District will be the future home of a new school campus.

But the district doesn't expect to open its school until 2025, a timeframe that was established in January of last year during a school board meeting. When the Los Altos School District Board of Trustees convened in October, district assistant superintendent Randy Kenyon said the campus will be a two-story building with about 900 students.

Keyon could not be reached for comment by the time of publishing this article.

Gymgoers enter 24 Hour Fitness' 2535 California St. location, which will be the site of the Los Altos School District's 10th campus. Photo by Lloyd Lee

