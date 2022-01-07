News

Violent threat triggers short-lived shelter-in-place order for MVLA students and staff

Mountain View police say a suspect has been detained

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View and Los Altos high school were briefly under a shelter-in-place order Jan. 7 following a violent threat. File photo by Michelle Le

Students and staff at Mountain View and Los Altos high schools were briefly told to shelter in place Friday morning, Jan. 7, after the campuses received a violent threat.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted in less than 10 minutes after police detained the student who allegedly made the threat, Superintendent Nellie Meyer told the Voice.

In an email to families, the district administrators said that the minor who made the threat "did not set foot on either campus" and was apprehended at home.

"We appreciate the diligence of our staff and law enforcement partners in keeping our students and staff safe," the email said. "Special thanks to our school community and students for their cooperation during today’s incident."

Last semester, a series of bomb threats at Los Altos, St. Francis and Presentation high schools forced the campuses to be evacuated and searched. Police identified and cited a 16-year-old believed to be behind those threats, the Mountain View Police Department announced in November 2021.

Meyer said she couldn't "confirm or deny" whether today's threat is related.

