State Sen. Josh Becker tests positive for COVID-19

California state Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, has tested positive for COVID-19, he said Wednesday in a statement on Twitter.

Becker, 52, received a positive test result prior to a speaking engagement.

"Thankfully, I am feeling fine and am grateful to be vaccinated and to have received my booster shot. I will be quarantining at home and look forward to returning to work as soon as possible," he said.

In separate tweets, Becker also encouraged people to get vaccinated and boosted.

"If you have not received your vaccine or booster, I strongly encourage you to do so. You can find information and schedule an appointment here: myturn.ca.gov," he said. He also directed people to covid19.ca.gov/get-tested, a state website with information about where to get tested for COVID-19.