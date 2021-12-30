Virtual pop-up market highlights small local businesses

Whether it's treats to ring in the new year or belated holiday presents for loved ones — or yourself — one Peninsula neighborhood association is offering a showcase for local goodies and gifts that's available online through Jan. 16.

Palo Alto's Midtown Residents Association is hosting the Midtown Palo Alto Virtual Winter Pop-up Market, showcasing roughly a dozen local merchants and artisans. The online market features Bay Area businesses from Sunnyvale to Redwood City, as well as a couple specialty clothing stores from the North Bay.

The virtual market includes links to merchants' online shops or websites, and offers baked goods, prepared meals and seafood as well as jewelry, clothing and accessories and candles.

Visit the Midtown Palo Alto Virtual Winter Pop-up Market at midtownpopupmarket.com.