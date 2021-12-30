MVLA board elects Catherine Vonnegut as its new president

The Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District Board of Trustees elected Catherine Vonnegut as its new president at a meeting earlier this month. Vonnegut replaces Fiona Walter, who has led the board for the past year.

The trustees voted unanimously to select Vonnegut as president, Debbie Torok as vice president and Phil Faillace as clerk at a Dec. 13 meeting. The board votes each December to elect its leadership, typically rotating between the members.

"I appreciate being elected to be the president," Vonnegut said at the meeting. "I look forward to the opportunity to serve the board and the district and the community at large this year in this new capacity."

Vonnegut was first elected to the board in 2018, with her term expiring in 2022. Torok has served on the board since 2008 and her current term expires in 2022. Faillace is by far the longest serving trustee, having been first elected in 1996. His term expires in 2024.

At the meeting, board members praised Walter for her leadership during a tumultuous year where the pandemic continued to disrupt education. Walter's calm demeanor helped the board navigate an emotionally charged twelve months, Torok said.