Man arrested for stealing $20K in camera equipment from Mountain View High School

A 35-year-old Mountain View man was arrested Monday after he allegedly stole more than $20,000 in camera equipment from Mountain View High School. During his arrest, he was also found in possession of a "ghost" gun.

The man was arrested at his apartment on the 500 block of Central Avenue following a two-month investigation into the thefts at the school, police said in a statement Tuesday. Mountain View High School had experienced multiple burglaries in which someone gained access to a storage area and took camera equipment.

Police officials did not detail how they tracked down the suspect, and that detectives searching the man's apartment found several cameras, camera equipment and a firearm without a serial number.

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of burglary, drug possession and possession of an "undetectable" firearm. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail. Police say they are still working to return the camera equipment to the rightful owners.