News

Man arrested for stealing $20K in camera equipment from Mountain View High School

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 29, 2021, 1:27 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A 35-year-old Mountain View man was arrested Monday after he allegedly stole more than $20,000 in camera equipment from Mountain View High School. During his arrest, he was also found in possession of a "ghost" gun.

The man was arrested at his apartment on the 500 block of Central Avenue following a two-month investigation into the thefts at the school, police said in a statement Tuesday. Mountain View High School had experienced multiple burglaries in which someone gained access to a storage area and took camera equipment.

Police officials did not detail how they tracked down the suspect, and that detectives searching the man's apartment found several cameras, camera equipment and a firearm without a serial number.

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of burglary, drug possession and possession of an "undetectable" firearm. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail. Police say they are still working to return the camera equipment to the rightful owners.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Man arrested for stealing $20K in camera equipment from Mountain View High School

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 29, 2021, 1:27 pm

A 35-year-old Mountain View man was arrested Monday after he allegedly stole more than $20,000 in camera equipment from Mountain View High School. During his arrest, he was also found in possession of a "ghost" gun.

The man was arrested at his apartment on the 500 block of Central Avenue following a two-month investigation into the thefts at the school, police said in a statement Tuesday. Mountain View High School had experienced multiple burglaries in which someone gained access to a storage area and took camera equipment.

Police officials did not detail how they tracked down the suspect, and that detectives searching the man's apartment found several cameras, camera equipment and a firearm without a serial number.

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of burglary, drug possession and possession of an "undetectable" firearm. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail. Police say they are still working to return the camera equipment to the rightful owners.

Comments

PeaceLove
Registered user
Shoreline West
10 hours ago
PeaceLove, Shoreline West
Registered user
10 hours ago

Pro-tip: Don't keep an illegal gun in your house if you're also a thief who might someday get raided and arrested.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.