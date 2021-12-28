Holiday Fund: Caring adults support local youth with Mentor Tutor Connection

Today she says, “I feel gratified to know that I am helping Maria to think more about her future.”

But even with all of the fun and enlightening activities they’ve shared, Kathy feels the most meaningful time together is when they go to the park to hang out and just talk about school, life, and the future. Before becoming a mentor, Kathy had served on many local non-profit boards. She realized she was interested in making a more significant difference in one person’s life and becoming a mentor through Mentor Tutor Connection (MTC) fit the bill.

After a year as Maria’s mentor, Kathy feels that she has gained a new friend. They enjoy spending time together-- going out to eat, cooking, or sharing new experiences together like visiting the Pompeii exhibit at the Legion of Honor in San Francisco. Maria said, "I really enjoyed it, and the view of the ocean and the city was ethereal!"

Today, as a senior, Maria said she loves spending time with her mentor, Kathy, and appreciates the conversations they have. “I am trying to figure out my way in life,” she says. “Kathy is very blunt but non-judgmental, and that is just the type of mentor I asked for.”

Maria joined the Mentor Program as a junior in high school because she wanted someone to talk to. She saw the value in having another caring adult in her life—someone with life experiences and perspectives to share. Mentor Tutor Connection’s program manager at Mountain View High School had just the right person.

When asked what students get out of the experience, they are very thoughtful and positive:

Kathy and Maria’s relationship is one of over 100 mentor-mentee matches MTC supported this year, each one with its own experiences and impact.

• “I tried to just be there -- when she was scared because she and her family tested positive, I tried to let her talk through her emotions while also pointing out rational, calming things.”

• “We went hiking whenever the weather allowed, discovering new open spaces. I would make sure to text her just to let her know that I was thinking of her and to give her an easy way to let me know if there was something on her mind.”

When asked how mentors supported students during COVID-19, we heard about a variety of creative and thoughtful approaches. One mentor purchased the ingredients for fudge and dropped half off at her mentees home and then they made fudge over Zoom together. Today, many pairs are happy to be meeting in person.

• “My mentor has made me feel like I can be someone as long as I set my mind to it, and I never really felt like I could accomplish many things before… she believes in me, which makes me believe in myself.”

More information about Mentor Tutor Connection is online at mentortutorconnection.org . An upcoming volunteer information session is set for noon to 1 p.m. over Zoom on Jan, 11. Register at mentortutorconnection.org/events .

Mentor Tutor Connection is one of the agencies that benefit from donations to the Voice's Holiday Fund . In partnership with the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, all overhead costs are covered and 100% of contributions go to the nonprofit recipients serving the Mountain View community.

Becoming a mentor or tutor with MTC requires dedication, time, and a desire to build a relationship with a young person. For volunteers, the experience can be tremendously rewarding. Through multi-generational relationships, we demonstrate that young people are valued and respected in our community. Additionally, by connecting with a young person in a meaningful way, our own lives are truly enriched.

Holiday Fund: Caring adults support local youth with Mentor Tutor Connection

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 28, 2021, 12:41 pm

Carol Olson is the executive director of Mentor Tutor Connection.