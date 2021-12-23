Community Briefs: New adult education director, a housing survey and spots on the county's youth board

Julie Vo named director of high school district's Adult School

Longtime Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District administrator Julie Vo has been appointed to be the new director of the district's Adult School.

The Board of Trustees voted during the closed session portion of a Dec. 13 meeting to select Vo for the position, Superintendent Nellie Meyer announced once the trustees reconvened into open session.

Since 2018, Vo has served as the assistant director of the Adult School. She replaces Brenda Harris, who is retiring.

Vo has served on the school district's leadership team for over 14 years and has worked in education for over two decades, according to a press release from the district. Before coming to the high school district, she was the associate dean of the San Jose Evergreen Community College District's Adult Education and Basic Skills program.

"I want you all to know that this is not a role that I take lightly by any means," Vo told the board. "It's very important to me and I will work my hardest to do the best that I can to serve this district and its students."