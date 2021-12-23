Community Briefs: New adult education director, a housing survey and spots on the county's youth board

Longtime Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District administrator Julie Vo has been appointed to be the new director of the district's Adult School.
The Board of Trustees voted during the closed session portion of a Dec. 13 meeting to select Vo for the position, Superintendent Nellie Meyer announced once the trustees reconvened into open session.
Since 2018, Vo has served as the assistant director of the Adult School. She replaces Brenda Harris, who is retiring.
Vo has served on the school district's leadership team for over 14 years and has worked in education for over two decades, according to a press release from the district. Before coming to the high school district, she was the associate dean of the San Jose Evergreen Community College District's Adult Education and Basic Skills program.
"I want you all to know that this is not a role that I take lightly by any means," Vo told the board. "It's very important to me and I will work my hardest to do the best that I can to serve this district and its students."
Meyer and board members congratulated Vo on her new position and Harris on her retirement.
"We're sorry to say goodbye Brenda, but we're so grateful that we're in good hands," trustee Fiona Walter said.
Mountain View residents have until 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 to fill out an online survey sharing their views on housing in the city.
The community input form is part of the city's process to update its housing element, which guides residential development in the city. The survey, which is available in English, Chinese, Spanish and Russian, asks respondents questions including how the city should support more housing construction, make housing more affordable, provide housing for those with particular needs and protect existing residents.
State requirements call for Mountain View to zone for 11,135 new housing units between 2023 and 2031, which is a roughly 30% increase over today's housing stock.
For more information on the housing element and to fill out the survey, visit mvhousinelement.org.
Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian is encouraging young people living in his district, which includes Mountain View, to apply to serve on the county's Youth Task Force.
The task force is an advisory board that works with the county's board of supervisors and other leaders on issues affecting young people. Applications are open to Santa Clara County residents who are 12-18 years old.
Members who are selected will serve through Aug. 31, 2023. Applications can be submitted online.
