Caltrain announces Christmas holiday schedule

Caltrain will continue to run on the holidays Friday and Saturday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but on its weekend schedule.

The weekend schedule is available at caltrain.com/schedules/weekend-timetable.html.

The administrative offices of the San Mateo County Transit District, which manages Caltrain, and the first-floor ticket sales booth will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Caltrain customer service is available by phone at (800) 660-4287 on Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.