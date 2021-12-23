News

Caltrain announces Christmas holiday schedule

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 23, 2021, 1:18 pm 0

Caltrain will continue to run on the holidays Friday and Saturday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but on its weekend schedule. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Caltrain will continue to run on the holidays Friday and Saturday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but on its weekend schedule.

The weekend schedule is available at caltrain.com/schedules/weekend-timetable.html.

The administrative offices of the San Mateo County Transit District, which manages Caltrain, and the first-floor ticket sales booth will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Caltrain customer service is available by phone at (800) 660-4287 on Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Caltrain announces Christmas holiday schedule

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 23, 2021, 1:18 pm

Caltrain will continue to run on the holidays Friday and Saturday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but on its weekend schedule.

The weekend schedule is available at caltrain.com/schedules/weekend-timetable.html.

The administrative offices of the San Mateo County Transit District, which manages Caltrain, and the first-floor ticket sales booth will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Caltrain customer service is available by phone at (800) 660-4287 on Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.