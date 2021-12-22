Settlement reached in police dog attack on Mountain View man

The cities of Palo Alto and Mountain View have reached a settlement with Joel Alejo, who was attacked and repeatedly bitten by a police dog while he was sleeping in a backyard shed in Mountain View last year, federal court records show.

While the terms of the settlement weren't immediately available Friday, federal records indicate that the two cities settled with Alejo during a conference on Dec. 17. Attorneys for the two sides were directed at the meeting by Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim to execute a written agreement based on the terms of the settlement.

City Attorney Molly Stump said that as of Tuesday morning, there was no non-confidential information available for public release. Alejo's attorney, Sharona Eslamboly Hakim, did not respond to an inquiry from this news organization about the settlement.

Alejo's lawsuit against the two cities stems from an incident that occurred on June 25, 2020, in Mountain View. Officers from Mountain View and Palo Alto were conducting a yard-to-yard search for a kidnapping suspect in the 1800 block of Elsie Avenue at about 2 a.m. when they approached a backyard shed with permission from the homeowner. Video footage of the incident shows Alejo sleeping on the floor as several officers walk into the shed, led by Balko, a Palo Alto police dog, and his handler, Officer Nick Enberg. Balko approaches Alejo while Enberg repeatedly commands him to bite.

The dog then bit Alejo numerous times as Alejo covered his head with his hands while one of the officers yelled, "Stop resisting!" After a struggle that lasted for close to a minute, officers restrained Balko and handcuffed Alejo, the video shows. Minutes later, police determined that Alejo was not the suspect they were looking for. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for bite wounds.