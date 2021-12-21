Mountain View's salt pond restoration project set to begin next year

A massive undertaking to restore wetlands along Mountain View's coastline will finally begin construction in 2022, with plans to shore up levees and build out new trails to accommodate the return of the coastal marshlands.

City officials are working with state and regional agencies to support a decadeslong effort to convert more than 15,000 acres of salt ponds back to native habitat. The restoration project is the largest of its kind on the West Coast, and seeks to erase a legacy of industrial salt production by the global conglomerate Cargill.

Though restoration efforts began in 2008, the latest phase now seeks to restore marshlands next door to Mountain View, specifically ponds "A1" and "A2W" that sit just north of Shoreline Regional Park and Stevens Creek. Breaking down the barriers surrounding the ponds will allow for water to flow into both, bringing with it silt that will eventually allow marsh plants to establish, according to city staff.

The project not only brings back coastal habitats that have been destroyed going back to the 1850s, but it also safeguards against sea level rise. Between the open waters and the city's shoreline will be a gradual slope of soil called a "habitat transition zone," a buffer that will reduce flooding by mitigating the effects of waves hitting the coast.

The project also includes over a mile of new trails along the eastern edge of pond A2W, giving the public a chance to travel farther into San Francisco Bay to observe wildlife and habitats, according to city staff.