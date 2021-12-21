News

Community shuttle to expand weekday hours in January

by Tony Hicks / Bay City News Service

A Mountain View Community Shuttle at the intersection of Middlefield Road and Shoreline Boulevard in Mountain View on Sept. 14, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Mountain View community shuttle will expand weekday hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. as of Jan. 3.

The expanded service comes from a new Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) grant. Weekend hours (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) will remain the same.

The $704,000 VTA grant comes to the city of Mountain View through their 2016 Measure B Innovative Transit Service Models Grant Program. The grant program supports affordable new innovative transit service models to address first/last-mile connections to transit, serving vulnerable, underserved and transit-dependent populations.

The city will provide a minimum match of $176,000 for the expansion of the community shuttle's weekday service hours for two years. The shuttle provides free service between residential neighborhoods and key destinations in Mountain View and has 50 stops. The service began as a pilot program in 2015 through a city partnership with Google, which has committed $20 million to the service through June 2024.

For more information, call customer service at 855-730-RIDE (7433) or visit MVCommunityShuttle.com.

Comments

J
Registered user
Monta Loma
8 hours ago
J, Monta Loma
Registered user
8 hours ago

Great news. Should make it more practical to go downtown for dinner and catch a ride back.

