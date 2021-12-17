Community briefs: Interim city attorney picked, schools recruit substitutes and eviction help center scheduled

Mountain View picks Jannie Quinn to return as interim city attorney

Former Mountain View City Attorney Jannie Quinn is coming out of retirement to serve as interim city attorney through spring 2022.

The Mountain View City Council unanimously approved the temporary appointment on Dec. 14, bringing Quinn back to the job after she retired in August 2019 following 24 years working at the city. She was the first woman to serve as city attorney in Mountain View.

Current City Attorney Krishan Chopra announced his retirement in September, and will be leaving the post Dec. 30. City officials say they are still in the recruitment process for a permanent replacement and are expecting to be done in the spring. Quinn has both the experience and qualifications to fill in during the intervening months, according to city staff.

The city will pay Quinn an hourly rate of just over $144 during her stint as city attorney, but she will not receive any other benefits or compensation.

In October, the city approved a $33,000 contract with the firm Teri Black and Company, LLC, to assist with the recruitment and selection process for the vacant city attorney position.

