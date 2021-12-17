Community briefs: Interim city attorney picked, schools recruit substitutes and eviction help center scheduled

Former Mountain View City Attorney Jannie Quinn is coming out of retirement to serve as interim city attorney through spring 2022.
The Mountain View City Council unanimously approved the temporary appointment on Dec. 14, bringing Quinn back to the job after she retired in August 2019 following 24 years working at the city. She was the first woman to serve as city attorney in Mountain View.
Current City Attorney Krishan Chopra announced his retirement in September, and will be leaving the post Dec. 30. City officials say they are still in the recruitment process for a permanent replacement and are expecting to be done in the spring. Quinn has both the experience and qualifications to fill in during the intervening months, according to city staff.
The city will pay Quinn an hourly rate of just over $144 during her stint as city attorney, but she will not receive any other benefits or compensation.
In October, the city approved a $33,000 contract with the firm Teri Black and Company, LLC, to assist with the recruitment and selection process for the vacant city attorney position.
Mountain View tenants can get assistance at an eviction help center run by the Mountain View Community Development Department at the Mountain View Library on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Tenants can get information about rent relief, eviction support, legal resources, financial assistance, resources for unhoused people and more. To apply for COVID-19 financial assistance, tenants should bring contact information for their landlord and proof of identity, income, the monthly rent payment amount and the address of each adult in the household.
Landlords can also apply for COVID-19 financial assistance and should bring IRS W-8 or W-9 forms and proof of ownership. For each tenant, the landlord should bring the lease or written agreement, rent statement and contact information.
The clinic is set to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library's second-floor program room.
For more information, visit mountainview.gov/COVID19housingrelief, email [email protected] or call 650-903-6132.
The Mountain View Whisman School District is looking for long-term substitute teachers who will work daily in different schools.
Permanent substitutes are paid $220 per day, and positions are open at Castro, Mistral, Monta Loma, Bubb and Landels, according to a Dec. 10 announcement from the school.
School districts have faced staffing shortages this fall, particularly for substitute teachers.
For more information about the position and its requirements, visit mvw.sd/sub or email Noemi Herrera at [email protected]
