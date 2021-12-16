News

Migration to California slowed by 38% during pandemic, according to UC Berkeley study

by Eli Walsh / Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 16, 2021, 1:51 pm 2
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Traffic crawls in both directions on Highway 101 during rush hour on October 13, 2015. Photo by Veronica Weber.

While some California residents opted to leave the state during the pandemic, far

fewer people are also moving to the state from other parts of the country, according to new research from the University of California at Berkeley's California Policy Lab.

The amount of people leaving the state has increased by 12 percent between March 2020 and September 2021, a figure roughly on pace with pre-pandemic levels, according to the California Policy Lab.

However, while migration to California generally kept pace with migration out of the state prior to the pandemic, entrances to California have fallen by 38 percent.

"The public's attention has been focused on the so-called 'CalExodus' phenomenon, but the reality is that the dramatic drop in 'CalEntrances' since the pandemic began has been a bigger driver of recent population changes in the state," said Natalie Holmes, the report's co-author, a California Policy Lab research fellow and a Ph.D. student at UC Berkeley.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The researchers found that all 58 of the state's counties had seen declines in migration from other states, with entrances to California decreasing between 25 and 45 percent in every region of the state.

That rate was even higher in the Bay Area, as San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties each saw their out-of-state entrances fall by roughly 50 percent.

The number of people moving away from the state from those counties rose by 34 percent, 26 percent and 15 percent, respectively, according to the California Policy Lab.

"If these trends continue, the implications for California are significant, ranging from federal funding allocations and tax revenues to how many seats we have in Congress," Holmes said. "Population swings can have even more dramatic effects on local jurisdictions."

While data on emigration to California from other countries was not included in the report -- and has supported California's population growth in recent years -- overall growth slowed to such an extent during the pandemic that California's year-over-year population declined in 2020 for the first time in more than a century.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Likewise, while California's population grew between 2010 and 2020, the results of the 2020 U.S. Census found that the state's growth occurred at a slower rate than other parts of the country.

The full report from the California Policy Lab can be found at https://www.capolicylab.org/pandemic-patterns-california-is-seeing-fewer-entrances-and-more-exits.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Migration to California slowed by 38% during pandemic, according to UC Berkeley study

by Eli Walsh / Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 16, 2021, 1:51 pm

While some California residents opted to leave the state during the pandemic, far

fewer people are also moving to the state from other parts of the country, according to new research from the University of California at Berkeley's California Policy Lab.

The amount of people leaving the state has increased by 12 percent between March 2020 and September 2021, a figure roughly on pace with pre-pandemic levels, according to the California Policy Lab.

However, while migration to California generally kept pace with migration out of the state prior to the pandemic, entrances to California have fallen by 38 percent.

"The public's attention has been focused on the so-called 'CalExodus' phenomenon, but the reality is that the dramatic drop in 'CalEntrances' since the pandemic began has been a bigger driver of recent population changes in the state," said Natalie Holmes, the report's co-author, a California Policy Lab research fellow and a Ph.D. student at UC Berkeley.

The researchers found that all 58 of the state's counties had seen declines in migration from other states, with entrances to California decreasing between 25 and 45 percent in every region of the state.

That rate was even higher in the Bay Area, as San Francisco, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties each saw their out-of-state entrances fall by roughly 50 percent.

The number of people moving away from the state from those counties rose by 34 percent, 26 percent and 15 percent, respectively, according to the California Policy Lab.

"If these trends continue, the implications for California are significant, ranging from federal funding allocations and tax revenues to how many seats we have in Congress," Holmes said. "Population swings can have even more dramatic effects on local jurisdictions."

While data on emigration to California from other countries was not included in the report -- and has supported California's population growth in recent years -- overall growth slowed to such an extent during the pandemic that California's year-over-year population declined in 2020 for the first time in more than a century.

Likewise, while California's population grew between 2010 and 2020, the results of the 2020 U.S. Census found that the state's growth occurred at a slower rate than other parts of the country.

The full report from the California Policy Lab can be found at https://www.capolicylab.org/pandemic-patterns-california-is-seeing-fewer-entrances-and-more-exits.

Comments

Raymond
Registered user
Monta Loma
6 hours ago
Raymond , Monta Loma
Registered user
6 hours ago

This would seem to fit the narrative that population growth is no problem. It has the problem that it is out of date already. Since January 2021, the (accurate) perception that US immigration laws will not be enforced by the current law-free administration has led to record rates of aliens illegally entering the US, into all of our southern border states. US taxpayers,, by funding a UN immigration agency, are paying aspiring immigrants to maintain themselves in camps close to our borders for repeat attempts to crossover. The current administration then subverts our border control apparatus to ship people who illegally enter the country to interior locations. The effects on climate change will be large.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Steven Nelson
Registered user
Cuesta Park
5 hours ago
Steven Nelson, Cuesta Park
Registered user
5 hours ago

That is a 'very interesting' nativist public policy perspective. Of course, I doubt by a true nativeist (First People / ancestors been here in the Americas for 20,000 years).

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.