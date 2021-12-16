Authors of new book on WeWork discuss 'The Cult of We'

On its face, renting out desk space in a communal office may not seem like a billion-dollar idea, but investors were enthralled enough with the concept — and with splashy CEO Adam Neumann, head of the coworking company WeWork — that the company came to be valued at $47 billion. It all sounded good on paper, until the company's much anticipated IPO ended up imploding in 2019.

Maureen Farrell and Eliot Brown, authors of the book "The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and the Great Startup Delusion," talk about the hype around Neumann and WeWork, and what went wrong. Farrell, a reporter for the New York Times, and Brown, who covers startups and venture capital for the Wall Street Journal, will appear in a discussion Dec. 16, 7 p.m., presented in person at the Oshman Family JCC and moderated by journalist John Helyar. "The Cult of We" published this summer.

Oshman Family JCC is located at 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.