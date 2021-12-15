Patrick Ahrens picked as Foothill-De Anza's board president, Laura Casas as vice president

The Foothill-De Anza Community College District board of trustees elected Patrick Ahrens as its new president and Laura Casas as vice president at a meeting on Monday, Dec. 13.

Ahrens replaces Peter Landsberger as the board's leader. Landsberger nominated Ahrens to the top role, which the trustees supported 4-0, with trustee Gilbert Wong abstaining.

In response to a question from this news organization about his decision to abstain, Wong pointed to a Nov. 28 public Facebook post he made, lamenting his colleagues' decision to pass over him for a board leadership position in the past and saying he wanted to be elected vice president this time around. In the post, Wong also noted that he received the most votes of any candidate in the 2020 board election.

"I have the experience and also support of the voters as the highest voted of any at-large FHDA candidate," Wong wrote. "Hopeless at FHDA!!"

He declined to comment on his abstention beyond his Facebook post.