Los Altos School District board elects Steve Taglio as president, Jessica Speiser as vice president

Taglio replaces Vaishali Sirkay, Bryan Johnson picked to be clerk

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 15, 2021, 1:37 pm 0
Substitute teacher Dana Torok helps a pair of second graders complete a math assignment at Oak Avenue Elementary School in the Los Altos School District on Oct. 13, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Los Altos School District Board of Trustees unanimously elected Steve Taglio as its new president at a Monday, Dec. 13, meeting. Taglio replaces Vaishali Sirkay, who led the board over the past 12 months.

The trustees also unanimously elected Jessica Speiser as vice president and Bryan Johnson as clerk.

"I just wanted to thank Shali for her service last year," Superintendent Jeff Baier said after the vote. "It was a most unusual year – entirely virtual as president. I just wanted to thank you for leading our district through a fairly crazy time."

The district's board is currently meeting together in-person, but with the public fully remote.

School boards typically vote on new leadership each December, often rotating members between the positions.

Taglio was first appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in 2011 and then subsequently elected. His current term expires in 2024. Speiser was first elected in 2016 and is currently serving her second term on the board, which also expires in 2024. Johnson was elected to fill a vacant seat in 2016 and his current term expires in 2022.

