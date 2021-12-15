Los Altos School District board elects Steve Taglio as president, Jessica Speiser as vice president

The Los Altos School District Board of Trustees unanimously elected Steve Taglio as its new president at a Monday, Dec. 13, meeting. Taglio replaces Vaishali Sirkay, who led the board over the past 12 months.

The trustees also unanimously elected Jessica Speiser as vice president and Bryan Johnson as clerk.

"I just wanted to thank Shali for her service last year," Superintendent Jeff Baier said after the vote. "It was a most unusual year – entirely virtual as president. I just wanted to thank you for leading our district through a fairly crazy time."

The district's board is currently meeting together in-person, but with the public fully remote.

School boards typically vote on new leadership each December, often rotating members between the positions.