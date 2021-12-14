Santa Clara County begins the search for a new North County clinic

County officials concede that it's going to be tough, and that "market conditions" in the North County are making it difficult to find an appropriate place for medical services. One unnamed 25,000-square-foot location has been cited as a potential option, but it will be months before the county will be ready to seriously consider purchasing or leasing the property.

Over time, nonprofits have sought to fill in the gap, including MayView clinic -- now owned by Ravenswood Family Health Center -- and even Planned Parenthood Mar Monte. County Supervisor Joe Simitian has long asserted that the North County, in its relative affluence, has been skipped over when it comes to social safety net services, and made a push in October to finally bring a clinic to District 5.

County health centers are focused on providing health care services to low-income families, including those on Medi-Cal and enrolled in the Valley Health Plan, the county's own insurance provider. Though District 5 has 57,000 residents below 400% of the federal poverty line and could stand to benefit from such a health center, much of the clinical infrastructure resides in or near San Jose.

County officials revealed Tuesday that they are on the hunt for property that could be converted into a full-scale health center, providing everything from primary care and surgeries to specialty care. If built, it would be the only county-operated health care facility located in supervisorial District 5.

For residents living in the North County and West Valley, Santa Clara County's health care services have been tenuous and often far from home. But that could change soon.

Coming out in support of the clinic is the city of Mountain View, which sent a letter to the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors this week urging them to build a clinic that could serve the city's residents. Mayor Ellen Kamei said more resources are needed to ensure those who rely on public assistance have access to care, including those who have trouble traveling long distances to get to a county-run clinic.

An early analysis by the county found that a North County clinic would spur more residents to seek care, and that the county health system could serve an additional 10,000 to 25,000 residents if a clinic were built.

County Supervisor Otto Lee, who represents Sunnyvale, said at the Dec. 14 board of supervisors meeting that the new clinic is long overdue, and would help relieve the heavy burden of patients seeking care at the Sunnyvale clinic.

The latest data shows that the county health system currently serves 20,000 patients residing in District 5, the largest percentage of whom are Asian American or Pacific Islanders (28.6%) and Hispanic or Latino (26.1%). With few places to go, many patients are forced to travel to VHC Sunnyvale, where wait times can exceed three weeks for consistent appointments.

"I know that there is a significant need for health care access, a relationship with a pediatrician and a doctor on a regular basis that this type of clinic could provide," Conley said.

Devon Conley, board president for the Mountain View Whisman School District, said it would be an important resource for families with children in local schools, noting that 30% of district students qualify for free and reduced-price meals. At Castro Elementary School, she said 20% of the student body is currently considered homeless.

Also rallying in support of the proposed North County clinic are the Sunnyvale School District and the Mountain View Whisman School District. The school boards of both districts recently passed a resolution calling on the need for more access to affordable health care in District 5, which would support families with children enrolled in Medi-Cal.

"There can also be additional challenges faced with nutrition, behavioral health and the effects of exposure to the elements when unsheltered, and these impacts can exacerbate existing health conditions," Kamei wrote. "Expanding health care access with more health care locations with a North County/West Valley health center would assist in serving numerous residents in need."

Kamei also urged the board to consider the health needs of the growing number of homeless and unstably housed residents, who have the same health problems as anyone else but lack the resources to get care.

Santa Clara County begins the search for a new North County clinic