Power restored to 4,000 Mountain View households as storm drenches Bay Area

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 13, 2021, 1:09 pm 0
A fallen power pole has blocked the roadway at Rengstorff and San Luis avenues in Mountain View and knocked out power to 4,000 customers. Photo courtesy MVPD.

An atmospheric river continued to drench the Bay Area on Monday, flooding roadways and bringing gusty winds to parts of the region.

Mountain View police reported on Twitter around 1:30 p.m. Monday that a large power pole has fallen at Rengstorff and San Luis avenues, and there are significant traffic delays in the area and traffic stopped in both directions. The roadway from Jane to Junction will stay closed for several hours, according to police.

The incident knocked out power to roughly 4,000 customers, police said. By about 6:30 p.m., power had been restored to nearly all households.

Totals for the last 48 hours show heavy rain in some locations around the greater Bay Area, with Mt. Tamalpais in Marin County topping the list with 9 inches as of 6:30 a.m. Monday and Ben Lomond in Santa Cruz County with nearly 5 inches, the National Weather Service said.

The heaviest rain is yet to come, forecasters said, and a wind advisory for the South Bay and East Bay is extended until 4 p.m.

Assistant Editor Julia Brown contributed to this report.

