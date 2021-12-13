New survey finds hundreds of inhabited RVs parked on Mountain View's city streets

A new survey done by volunteers in the community, found more than 200 inhabited RVs parked along public roadways in Mountain View, despite extensive efforts in recent years to curtail the number of vehicles being used as homes.
The count, done by volunteers independently of the city last month, is the first glimpse at how many vehicle dwellers remain in Mountain View following a ban on RV parking along most city streets. The city did its own survey in August but thus far has declined to make the results public.
The most recent survey shows a total of 206 recreational vehicles apparently being used as homes, higher than the city's last count of 191 in July 2020. The bulk of the vehicles are clustered along the few remaining streets that are exempt from the city's parking ban, which prohibits oversized vehicles from parking on roads that are 40 feet wide or narrower. Busy streets include Terra Bella Avenue, Continental Circle, Pioneer Way and Gemini Avenue.
Dozens of RVs remain on Crisanto Avenue, a road where oversized vehicles are technically banned but enforcement has been delayed.
"We believe the increase is primarily the result of the economic hardship experienced by many in our community, exacerbated by the pandemic, despite the record-breaking profits of local tech corporations and high salaries of many professional employees," according to a joint letter by the Mountain View Coalition for Sustainable Planning and the Mountain View Housing Justice Coalition.
Across northern Santa Clara County, an estimated 25% of homeless residents are relying on cars and RVs for shelter, a growing trend that has caused friction in Mountain View. Many of the vehicles are flouting the city's 72-hour parking limits, have nowhere to dump waste, and have frustrated nearby residents unhappy with the city's lax approach.
Though the numbers fluctuate, the tally of inhabited RVs has bounced between 158 and 207 between 2017 and 2020, according to surveys conducted by the city. At its peak in February 2020, the city counted a total of 299 vehicles being used for shelter.
Since then, the city has taken significant and expensive efforts to bring that number down. Mountain View has since become one of the Bay Area's largest providers of safe parking, providing roughly 100 spaces -- 68 of which are available for oversized vehicles -- across three sites. Vehicle residents are encouraged to relocate their RVs off of city streets and into the program, where they receive case management services and a roadway towards permanent housing.
On the enforcement side, the city adopted a pair of ordinances that prohibit oversized vehicles on narrow roads and streets with bike lanes, the former going into effect starting in August this year. Opponents of the controversial rules say the parking restrictions are an attempt to oust the homeless who are struggling to survive in a high-cost area.
Despite the safe parking program and the parking prohibitions, the latest survey suggests that the number of inhabited RVs parked on city streets hasn't budged, raising questions about how effective these tools are at solving the problem. Though successful, the safe parking program has been packed to the brim with oversized vehicles and has a waiting list to get in, limiting its ability to directly remove RVs from city streets.
In the joint letter, advocates encouraged the Mountain View City Council to expand the safe parking program and add more spaces, particularly in the expansive "Lot B" outside Shoreline Amphitheatre. The letter also asks that the city consider more permanent solutions, including the creation of an RV park that could charge rent on a sliding scale and provide utility hookups. The RV park would be distinct from safe parking in that it would function as a rental property rather than a homeless services program.
"Housing will remain unaffordable for a large number of Mountain View's workers, seniors, people with disabilities, and other residents for the foreseeable future," according to the letter. "We are faced with the reality that vehicle dwelling has become an essential alternative for meeting the immediate housing needs of some low-income individuals and families."
IdaRose Sylvester, also writing on behalf of the Mountain View Coalition for Sustainable planning, made a pitch for significantly expanding the safe parking program, noting that the homeless have been well-served by the support services. She said vehicle residents have shared stories about the dangers of living on the street, and how safe parking lots create a sense of community that help people cope with health issues, unemployment and loss of housing.
"A stable community is highly valuable in helping people through housing transitions," Sylvester said. "Safe parking lots work, and we hope to see the program expanded, and in some locations, made permanent."
The city's own count of inhabited vehicles in August has not been released, pending a "finalized" report. City spokeswoman Lenka Wright clarified that the results will not be made public until after it has conducted an additional, updated count in early 2022.
Mountain View's parking restrictions on oversized vehicles are being challenged in court over whether they violate the state and federal constitutional rights of vehicle dwellers. Last month, a federal court judge allowed the case to move forward, ruling that multiple allegations have enough merit to come before a jury.
While the case is ongoing, advocates are asking the city to take a balanced approach to vehicle dwellers by helping them find a legal place to reside. The joint letter asks the city to publish a map showing where oversized vehicles are still permitted to park -- which is now limited to just 11% of the city's streets -- rather than just maps where "no parking" signs are being installed. The letter also requests that the city consider dropping parking prohibitions between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on wide roads where RVs are still permitted.
Comments
Registered user
Martens-Carmelita
10 hours ago
Registered user
10 hours ago
I am always amazed at the glaring omission of a fact in these articles: how many of the RV/street dwellers are or were actual Mountain View residents or workers? Over the years we have seen articles mentioning the large % of out of towners who come here for the taxpayer-paid services that are free to them: trash and sewage removal, cleanup, security, water, showers at safe lots, etc.
I don't think the citizens of Mountain View would resent helping our own... but when this city becomes the provider for RV/street dwellers from Los Altos, Menlo Park, Sunnyvale, etc. I think it's gone too far. Other cities have strict rules prohibiting ANY street dwelling - and just send their people to us. When will our Council deal with this? The article even lists the large amount of work MV has done to better the lives of the less fortunate, and I applaud that - but other cities must step up! If we spent our tax money on our own, we could be much more successful to get the disadvantaged housed. But when we allow more and more influx, the funds are diminished and very little is accomplished.
Now (past Council person) Lenny Siegel has encouraged a law suit. He ignores the vast inconsistency among cities that will make his lawsuit the useless and nonconstructive joke it is -and will only diminish city funds that could be better spent. Why sue Mountain View when we're the only city really doing something for the disadvantaged? In what world does that make sense?
There have been articles interviewing RV/street dwellers who clearly stated that they came here for the free services....a large number from surrounding cities and even from out of state. Some were interviewed and stated they refuse to accept help provided by Community Services Agency, as they want to live without obligations. No street dweller pays any taxes to the city that is giving so many services for free. We need to work together to move forward, or we just are stuck in this revolving nightmare.
Registered user
Cuernavaca
10 hours ago
Registered user
10 hours ago
Local, please remember, as the City continues to insist, the RV ban was not about whether vehicle dwelling should be legal. It has nothing at all to do with it. It was about traffic safety! You can look at what the proponents of Measure C, like Jac Siegel, Robert Cox, Shari W. Emling, Pam Lehner, and Albert H. Jeans said in their ballot arguments.
It's very strange that every time an article about this topic comes up, people like you start talking about other things than traffic safety. Perhaps you should reach out to those people who signed the ballot arguments and they can correct your misunderstanding.
Registered user
Sylvan Park
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
@Randy - Should we just open up every single street in Mountain View to RV's that have no access to dump stations, freshwater or power? Housing without sewage, water, or power is ILLEGAL, so why is it OK if that housing happens to have wheels? And BTW have you ever emptied a black tank? Do you know what it is? You have been a constant ally for RV dwellers, but what IS your solution?
Registered user
Blossom Valley
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
Every time an RV ban article is posted, the same arguments are debated back and forth to no avail. It’s reminiscent of dogs fence-fighting. Let’s wait for the lawsuit to be resolved. If the city of Mountain View loses the suit, I would like those unsightly signs to be removed (and recycled). They’re a blight on the city...
Registered user
Cuernavaca
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
MyOpinion, the RV ban was about traffic safety, so I can't see why your questions are relevant. Just ask Jac Siegel, Robert Cox, Shari W. Emling, Pam Lehner, or Albert H. Jeans about their ballot arguments. Maybe one of them can weigh in on this comments section, if they're reading it.
I really wonder why this keeps happening!
Registered user
Old Mountain View
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
Mountain View is turning into San Francisco, in the worst of ways. If they build it they will come and as people move into the Safe Parking lots they are replaced on the streets by dwellers from elsewhere. We cannot solve this problem alone and MV needs to stop until other cities step up and do their bit.
Registered user
Cuernavaca
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
Concerned, I don't think traffic safety is that bad in San Francisco. Is that what you're talking about?
Registered user
another community
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
Misleading headline. Looks like it's very steady. It means the parking ban isn't infringing on anyone's ability to find a parking spot. It just spreads them around, which seems like a reasonable change.
Registered user
Sylvan Park
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
@Randy, My question to you is most certainly relevant, you have been a vocal ally for people living in RV's for quite some time, so what is your solution to this issue?
Registered user
Cuernavaca
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
MyOpinion, I don't think there was a traffic safety issue, as the city never presented any data to support that claim. As such, there's no "solution" necessary. I have to assume that's the issue you're talking about, since it's the rationale the city claimed for the RV ban.
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Yeah, housing without running water, indoor plumbing, etc. is illegal. The poor benighted Indians ought to be glad that we came here, ran them off their land, and showed them how to build proper houses.
Registered user
Old Mountain View
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
I will say right out that I don’t believe people should be allowed to live in RV’s on the streets of Mountain View, but I will also be the first to admit that I don’t know what the remedy is. As for the oversized vehicle ordnance, I voted against it, because it is an oversimplified solution to a very complex problem. I have lived on a “narrow street” for the last 33 years and all of a sudden my little Sprinter van that stands just a shade over 7ft tall is now illegal to park in front of my home. I also own a modest sized travel trailer that I like to park in front of my home when I need to do some maintenance or prepare it for a trip. Under the large vehicle ordnance, for which the signs were just posted on my block, I can’t have it here for any amount of time without risking it being towed. This despite the fact that we have NEVER had an issue with RV’s anywhere remotely near where I live. Then there is the question of what the city spent to install all these signs. And the contractor that is installing them is doing so in a extremely haphazard manner. I have seen signs place so close to driveways that if they were a vehicle they would be towed away!!!
This city is so f’ed, it’s so overdue for new representatives. And I call them representatives, because that is what they are. I don’t need a leader. I am a free man that demands representation, not a baby sitter.
Registered user
Rengstorff Park
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
It's an eyesore, and a danger to public health and safety. In what world is it okay for people to camp on city streets? Who wants to look out their kitchen window and see a family of strangers living in front of the house? To allow this helps no one. RV-dwellers can work and pay rent like everyone else.