Mountain View looks to tax hotels to pay for new city services

City officials argue that the problem is temporary and that vacancy rates are bound to improve, and that hotel occupancies have rebounded "somewhat" in recent months. U.S. hotel industry data indicates that the path to recovery has been swift this holiday season, with Thanksgiving bringing in more hotel visits than any time since the start of the pandemic.

Data from the American Hotel & Lodging Association found in June that the San Francisco area was among the hardest hit, with revenue per available room dropping to less than one-third of pre-pandemic levels.

Hotels have been badly bruised by the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a sharp increase in vacancy rates as people steered clear of travel and strict public health restrictions were put in place starting in March 2020. Business sank so badly that the city's existing hotel tax went from generating $7 million a year to just $1.9 million.

The City Council is expected to approve $120,000 in funding Tuesday to conduct polling and lay the groundwork for the Transient Occupancy Tax to appear on the November 2022 ballot. City officials say Mountain View's hotel tax rate is among the lowest in the region, and that a voter-approved measure could bring it up to speed and increase annual revenue by $3.5 million.

Looking to shore up revenue to pay for homeless services and sustainability efforts, the city of Mountain View is considering a ballot measure that would increase taxes on local hotels.

Though the council's vote this Tuesday is just to explore a ballot measure and test public opinion, city officials say it has a good chance of passing. The measure largely amounts to catching up with other cities, and the tax itself will rarely apply to residents living in Mountain View. What's more, visitors are unlikely to look at or compare hotel tax rates, according to city staff.

As it stands, Mountain View charges a 10% tax on hotel stays, which was put in place three decades ago and hasn't been increased since. Across all of Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, only one city -- Gilroy -- has a lower tax rate than the city at 9%. The highest rate across the two counties is next door in Palo Alto, which has a tax rate of 15.5%.

The city also lists its safe parking program and other serves to help the homeless and unstably housed as potential uses for the money, as well as "other important community needs."

While proposed ballot language has yet to be drafted, the city is tentatively planning to spend additional hotel tax revenue on a broad range of sustainability efforts totaling more than $7 million over three years. The list includes zero-waste policies, greenhouse gas reduction measures and efforts to expand bicycle use.

Mountain View looks to tax hotels to pay for new city services