Community briefs: Homeless housing grant, student coding event and sending letters to Santa

Mountain View gets $5 million grant for homeless housing

The city of Mountain View has been awarded a $5 million grant to support LifeMoves Mountain View, which is an interim housing complex for homeless and unstably housed people, including couples and families.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development announced the grant last month, which is part of the state's Community Development Block Grant Homekey program.

The money will be used to improve the program's operations, including adding nearby parking and on-site solar panels, according to the city.

LifeMoves Mountain View is located at 2566 Leghorn St. and can house roughly 124 people at a time in modular, prefabricated homes. The site first opened in May.

Students participate in Monta Loma Hour of Code challenge

Over 80 fourth- and fifth-graders participated in the fourth annual Hour of Code challenge at Monta Loma Elementary School on Dec. 1, which was hosted by local high school volunteers from Computer Engineers of the Next Generation.