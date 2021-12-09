News

Mountain View police search for man who inappropriately touched student walking to school

Suspect tried to lure child back to his apartment, but she managed to escape, police say

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 9, 2021, 10:27 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Mountain View police are looking for a suspect who is accused of inappropriately touching a child as she walked to school on Wednesday, Dec. 8, and attempting to lure her to his apartment.

The student was walking westbound on the north sidewalk of the 1900 block of California Street at around 7:45 a.m. when she "felt as if someone was following her," according to a press release from the Mountain View Police Department.

Mountain View police are asking the public to be on the lookout for this man, who is suspected of inappropriately touching a child on California Street on Dec. 8. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Hom at [email protected] Courtesy Mountain View Police Department.

When the girl turned around, she saw a man directly behind her, who "touched her inappropriately and held her hand, telling her to come to his apartment," the release states. She was able to break free and run away, telling school staff what happened as soon as she got to campus.

Police are not identifying the student's school to protect her privacy, according to the release. Department spokesperson Katie Nelson also declined to release the victim's age or grade level, though the press release describes her as a "young girl."

Officers interviewed the student and searched the area, but were not able to find the suspect. He is described as a roughly 6-foot-tall adult man wearing a blue surgical mask, black hoodie and dark-colored sweatpants with a white stripe down both legs. The student also reported that he spoke English.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 650-903-6344 and reference case number 21-06937.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Mountain View police search for man who inappropriately touched student walking to school

Suspect tried to lure child back to his apartment, but she managed to escape, police say

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 9, 2021, 10:27 am

Mountain View police are looking for a suspect who is accused of inappropriately touching a child as she walked to school on Wednesday, Dec. 8, and attempting to lure her to his apartment.

The student was walking westbound on the north sidewalk of the 1900 block of California Street at around 7:45 a.m. when she "felt as if someone was following her," according to a press release from the Mountain View Police Department.

When the girl turned around, she saw a man directly behind her, who "touched her inappropriately and held her hand, telling her to come to his apartment," the release states. She was able to break free and run away, telling school staff what happened as soon as she got to campus.

Police are not identifying the student's school to protect her privacy, according to the release. Department spokesperson Katie Nelson also declined to release the victim's age or grade level, though the press release describes her as a "young girl."

Officers interviewed the student and searched the area, but were not able to find the suspect. He is described as a roughly 6-foot-tall adult man wearing a blue surgical mask, black hoodie and dark-colored sweatpants with a white stripe down both legs. The student also reported that he spoke English.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 650-903-6344 and reference case number 21-06937.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.