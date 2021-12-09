Mountain View police search for man who inappropriately touched student walking to school

Mountain View police are looking for a suspect who is accused of inappropriately touching a child as she walked to school on Wednesday, Dec. 8, and attempting to lure her to his apartment.

The student was walking westbound on the north sidewalk of the 1900 block of California Street at around 7:45 a.m. when she "felt as if someone was following her," according to a press release from the Mountain View Police Department.

When the girl turned around, she saw a man directly behind her, who "touched her inappropriately and held her hand, telling her to come to his apartment," the release states. She was able to break free and run away, telling school staff what happened as soon as she got to campus.

Police are not identifying the student's school to protect her privacy, according to the release. Department spokesperson Katie Nelson also declined to release the victim's age or grade level, though the press release describes her as a "young girl."

Officers interviewed the student and searched the area, but were not able to find the suspect. He is described as a roughly 6-foot-tall adult man wearing a blue surgical mask, black hoodie and dark-colored sweatpants with a white stripe down both legs. The student also reported that he spoke English.