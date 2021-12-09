Mountain View pushes for tighter traffic rules on North Bayshore tech employers

Once fully built out, the relatively small area north of Highway 101 will have over 40,000 employees and an estimated 18,000 new residents, all of whom have to make it through the same roads that act as chokepoints, according to Jim Lightbody, the city's traffic consultant.

The stringent goals are seen as a necessary measure to keep traffic from grinding to a standstill into and out of North Bayshore during the busiest morning and evening hours. Traffic prior to COVID-19 was already leading to brutal commutes, and city officials are expecting it to come back with a vengeance once the city's high-density vision for the area is completed.

Existing rules already threaten employers like Google and Microsoft with penalties if more than 45% of the workforce commutes in single-occupancy vehicles, an ambitious and unusually tough-to-meet goal for the Bay Area. The updated traffic strategy is now pushing for 40% and potentially even 35%, forcing a large majority of tech employees to take transit, walk or bike to work.

One of the strategies the city is banking on is that future residents living in North Bayshore will be in close proximity to where they work, opening the door for what the city is calling "internalized" trips that don't put a strain on busy roadways. Internalization is going to be a "key" to getting down to as low as 35% of employees using single-occupancy vehicles to get to work, said Public Works Director Dawn Cameron, but it'll take a while before it makes a difference.

Resident Albert Jeans told council members that the traffic analysis to date is hardly comforting, and that traffic conditions are poised to worsen even with the new single-occupancy vehicle target and added infrastructure. Northbound traffic on Shoreline Boulevard already backs up to Montecito Avenue, he said, and could very well extend to Central Expressway if North Bayshore is fully built out.

"I'm hesitant to say I totally support this plan without having looked at how could we make this more car-light," Matichak said. "I'm concerned that we aren't optimized for what we want to see in North Bayshore."

The new rules on single-occupancy vehicles, combined with expensive traffic upgrades estimated to cost hundreds of millions of dollars, are expected to keep traffic at a manageable level but a far cry from free-flowing traffic. Councilwoman Lisa Matichak said this is hardly what she had envisioned for North Bayshore, which was meant to be car-light and focused so heavily on alternative forms of transportation that it would lead to the free flow of cars.

Central to the city's plans is the so-called trip cap, a measurement of traffic flows on Shoreline Boulevard, Rengstorff Avenue and San Antonio Road during the worst commute hours. When traffic volumes exceed that cap, the city considers office developments in North Bayshore "out of compliance" and can put restrictions on commercial building permits. The bright spot is that a series of traffic improvements will serve to raise the cap, including a new reversible bus lane and an improved onramp onto Shoreline Boulevard.

If it were rolled out, city staff suggested that the fees be charged on drivers entering North Bayshore during peak morning commute hours on weekdays, with a per-trip charge ranging from $5 to $13. The strategy raises a whole host of questions, including whether low-income service workers should be exempt; whether it would have a chilling effect on hiring restaurant and retail workers; and the estimated $30 million capital costs to implement congestion pricing.

While council members were quick to approve the plan at the Dec. 7 meeting, they were less convinced that congestion pricing -- that is, tolls charged for people driving into North Bayshore -- was the right path forward. The City Council floated the idea earlier this year as a short-term solution, but numerous challenges left the council reluctant to formally adopt it as part of the North Bayshore traffic strategy.

"Getting anything lower than that is going to be quite an achievement that we can crow about nationally, if we can achieve that 35% to 40%," she said.

As for going more car-light than already projected, Cameron said Mountain View is already heading into uncharted territory. The 45% single-occupancy vehicle rate was "incredibly" ambitious and unseen outside of places like New York City.

"Initially it's going to be a big struggle just to get down to 42% or 40%, but as the housing gets built we may say you have to phase down because now you do have the housing here and you can start taking advantage of internalization."

"Paid parking is one of the most effective traffic demand management (TDM) measures," Chambers said. "It's part of the toolbox, but it's one of the most important parts to really make the system work out there."

Resident Cliff Chambers, speaking on behalf of the Mountain View Coalition for Sustainable Planning, said the group agreed that congestion pricing should be deferred, and encouraged the city to try other ways to get more tech employees out of cars. He pointed to a "dynamic" paid parking program could work to dissuade people from driving into work, and something to fall back on if the city fails to reach its single-occupancy vehicle target.

"When we first talked about it nobody wanted it except for me, and I'm excited that more folks are looking into it," Abe-Koga said.

What's more, Mountain View would be a true outlier. Congestion pricing for an area, rather than a bridge or a highway, has not been implemented anywhere in the country, with only a handful of other cities considering it as an option, according to city staff. Council members agreed to ditch the idea for now and reconsider it in a few years.

Mountain View pushes for tighter traffic rules on North Bayshore tech employers