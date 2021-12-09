Foothill-De Anza district publishes proposed election maps ahead of hearing

Two years ago, the Foothill-De Anza Community College District decided to switch to electing its trustees by area, rather than face a lawsuit over claims of racially polarized voting in its districtwide contests. Now, draft maps proposing how to split up the trustee areas are ready for public review.

Those maps show different ways of dividing the district into five subareas for governing board elections and are posted online ahead of a meeting scheduled for next week at which the board will review the options.

With area elections, voters elect a trustee who lives in their part of the district. The trustee areas are supposed to be compact; contiguous; as consistent as possible with city, county and local government boundary lines; and drawn to maintain "communities of interest," which can include racial or language minority groups, as well as features like neighborhood associations or areas with shared community facilities, according to information from the district.

Since the community college district's founding in 1957, trustees have been picked through districtwide elections. The switch to area elections will take place over two election cycles beginning in November 2022.

The board is currently in the process of deciding on boundary lines for the trustee areas, with a vote scheduled for this February. Ahead of the vote, the trustees will discuss the different draft maps at public hearings slated for Dec. 13 and Jan. 10.