Mountain View man arrested for suspected inappropriate conduct with two teens

Investigators believe there may be additional victims

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Wed, Dec 8, 2021, 1:31 pm
Police arrested a Mountain View man on Monday, Dec. 6, for suspected inappropriate conduct with two minors and investigators believe there may be additional victims.

The suspect was booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and annoying or molesting a minor, according to a press release from the Mountain View Police Department.

A 17-year-old came forward to report that the suspect had "requested inappropriate content," according to the press release. A "community liaison" then notified police and officers met the liaison and teen at the Gateway Neighborhood Center in Sunnyvale.

While interviewing the victim, staff at the site told detectives about another incident involving the same man and a 13-year-old. Detectives interviewed the second child, who "disclosed conduct consistent with lewd acts with a child" that had occured at Gateway Neighborhood Center the prior weekend, police said.

The press release describes the suspect as an "active community organizer" who "works with youth on a regular basis." He was a contractor for Reach Potential Movement, police spokesperson Katie Nelson said in an email. Reach Potential Movement is a nonprofit operating out of Gateway Neighborhood Center that provides support for underserved youth and their families.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and encourage anyone with information to contact detective Christine Powell at [email protected]

“Our children are our most vulnerable, and it is our responsibility as a community to do all we can to protect them,” Lt. Armando Espitia said in the release. “That trust and that safety cannot and should not be violated.”

Mountain View police are collaborating with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety on the case.

Editor’s Note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case. See our guidelines here.

