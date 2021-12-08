Mountain View man arrested for suspected inappropriate conduct with two teens

Police arrested a Mountain View man on Monday, Dec. 6, for suspected inappropriate conduct with two minors and investigators believe there may be additional victims.

The suspect was booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and annoying or molesting a minor, according to a press release from the Mountain View Police Department.

A 17-year-old came forward to report that the suspect had "requested inappropriate content," according to the press release. A "community liaison" then notified police and officers met the liaison and teen at the Gateway Neighborhood Center in Sunnyvale.

While interviewing the victim, staff at the site told detectives about another incident involving the same man and a 13-year-old. Detectives interviewed the second child, who "disclosed conduct consistent with lewd acts with a child" that had occured at Gateway Neighborhood Center the prior weekend, police said.

The press release describes the suspect as an "active community organizer" who "works with youth on a regular basis." He was a contractor for Reach Potential Movement, police spokesperson Katie Nelson said in an email. Reach Potential Movement is a nonprofit operating out of Gateway Neighborhood Center that provides support for underserved youth and their families.