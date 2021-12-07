With money from Google, Mountain View aims to create butterfly habitat at Shoreline Park

Mountain View is using a grant from Google to create new habitat for monarch butterflies at the city's Shoreline Park.

The $30,000 grant will help the city develop and maintain three "pollinator" habitats on nearly 8 acres in the city's popular wildlife and recreation area, city officials announced Monday.

"We've been scoping out locations that would be good for establishing pollinator habitat throughout Shoreline," said city Assistant Director of Community Services Brenda Sylvia.

The areas will be planted with milkweed, which supports monarch larva, as well as other native flora like buckwheat, sage, sunflowers, asters and golden rods, which the mature butterflies enjoy, Sylvia said.

"I grew up in Santa Cruz and we always took a trip in school to the redwoods to see the monarchs and they would land your nose and things like that so I'm very excited about this project," Sylvia said.