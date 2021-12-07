News

Weather, wood smoke expected to bring less than ideal air quality this week

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 7, 2021, 1:00 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Smoke from the Camp Fire lingers around Shoreline Amphitheatre at sunset in November 2018. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is forecasting moderate air quality this week due to an increase in fireplace and wood stove use. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Moderate air quality is expected to persist over the Bay Area this week as pollution from wood smoke stays near ground level, a spokeswoman for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said Monday.

Cold temperatures overnight and the holiday season means more of the approximately 1.4 million fireplaces and wood stoves in the region are in use, air district spokeswoman Erin DeMerritt said.

Between November and February, wood smoke is the largest source of pollution in the Bay Area.

A weather pattern of warm air over cold air in the atmosphere is expected to act like a lid and keep wood smoke close to the ground.

A similar stagnant weather pattern was in place last week. Wood smoke and vehicle emissions contributed to less than ideal air quality then.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Weather, wood smoke expected to bring less than ideal air quality this week

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 7, 2021, 1:00 pm

Moderate air quality is expected to persist over the Bay Area this week as pollution from wood smoke stays near ground level, a spokeswoman for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said Monday.

Cold temperatures overnight and the holiday season means more of the approximately 1.4 million fireplaces and wood stoves in the region are in use, air district spokeswoman Erin DeMerritt said.

Between November and February, wood smoke is the largest source of pollution in the Bay Area.

A weather pattern of warm air over cold air in the atmosphere is expected to act like a lid and keep wood smoke close to the ground.

A similar stagnant weather pattern was in place last week. Wood smoke and vehicle emissions contributed to less than ideal air quality then.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.