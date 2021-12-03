Community briefs: Library book sale, school security camera meetings and Cool Blocks is extended

The Friends of the Mountain View Library are scheduled to host a book sale Saturday, Dec. 11, at the bookmobile garage behind the library, 585 Franklin St.
Money raised is used to support the library's programs. From 9 to 10:30 a.m. the sale will only be open to members of the friends group. The general public can browse the sale from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit mvlibraryfriends.org.
Santa Clara County has extended its contract through 2023 with Cool Block, a program that connects neighbors to tackle climate change and disaster preparedness. The program originally launched in Mountain View in 2019 as part of a three-year pilot program.
Through Cool Block, those living on a given block join together and meet nine times over the course of five to seven months, with each meeting led by different neighbors. Each group works on issues including carbon footprint reduction, water conservation efforts and disaster preparedness. The groups also have access to city resources to help them implement their goals.
The next session is slated to launch in January 2022 and the goal is to recruit 25 teams. A block leader training session is scheduled for Dec. 5.
For more information, visit collaborate.mountainview.gov/cool-block or email [email protected]
The Mountain View Whisman School District is slated to hold online community meetings about installing security cameras at local schools.
The district plans to use roughly $3 million in Measure T bond funds to add video surveillance to campuses next summer.
A meeting to discuss camera installation at Stevenson, Theuerkauf, Bubb, Imai and Landels elementary schools is scheduled to be held on Zoom from 4 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 6. A Zoom meeting for Graham and Crittenden middle schools is scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. The Castro, Mistral, Vargas and Monta Loma elementary schools meeting is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 8.
For more information and to find the Zoom links, visit mvwsd.org/calendar and navigate to the events.
