Community briefs: Library book sale, school security camera meetings and Cool Blocks is extended

Mountain View library book sale on Dec. 11

The Friends of the Mountain View Library are scheduled to host a book sale Saturday, Dec. 11, at the bookmobile garage behind the library, 585 Franklin St.

Money raised is used to support the library's programs. From 9 to 10:30 a.m. the sale will only be open to members of the friends group. The general public can browse the sale from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit mvlibraryfriends.org.

Cool Blocks program is set to continue

Santa Clara County has extended its contract through 2023 with Cool Block, a program that connects neighbors to tackle climate change and disaster preparedness. The program originally launched in Mountain View in 2019 as part of a three-year pilot program.

Through Cool Block, those living on a given block join together and meet nine times over the course of five to seven months, with each meeting led by different neighbors. Each group works on issues including carbon footprint reduction, water conservation efforts and disaster preparedness. The groups also have access to city resources to help them implement their goals.