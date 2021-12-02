Santa Clara County leaders commemorate 33rd World AIDS Day

Local leaders and organizations in Santa Clara County planned to gather Wednesday evening to commemorate the 33rd World AIDS day with a candlelight vigil, flag raising and other ceremonies.

Since 1988, Dec. 1 has been a day to unite the world in the fight against HIV.

In Santa Clara County, 6,778 people were diagnosed with HIV since then. According to county data, 4,956 people were diagnosed with AIDS.

"Santa Clara County has never stopped working to support people living with HIV by funding programs like the Getting to Zero new HIV infections," county Supervisor Cindy Chavez said.

She said the science already exists to stop new HIV infections and HIV-related deaths, "but the County understood that all the medicine and prevention in the world means nothing if you don't get it to the people who need it."