Police detain man following home invasion near downtown Mountain View

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 1, 2021, 1:12 pm 0
Stock photo courtesy Getty Images.

A burglary suspect who reportedly entered an occupied home near downtown Mountain View has been detained Wednesday afternoon following an hourslong standoff in which the man was barricaded in the home, according to police.

The Mountain View Police Department reported over social media that a residential burglary was in progress on the 500 block of Front Lane, and that the couple living in the home said they discovered a man inside their kitchen around 8:45 a.m.

The couple quickly moved to the bedroom and locked the door before calling for help, police said. Mountain View firefighters assisted in getting the family out of the multistory building using a ladder.

Police say the man barricaded himself inside the home, and that mental health personnel and the department's crisis negotiators spent hours working to peacefully resolve the incident and safely get him out of the home.

As of 12:30 p.m., police said the man has exited the home and has been safely detained. Roads closed during the incident are being reopened as soon as possible, police said.

