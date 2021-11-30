Arts

'The Christmas Ballet' wraps up classical, contemporary styles in one spirited package

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 30, 2021, 10:06 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Smuin Ballet artists Terez Dean Orr (left) and Mengjun Chen in Amy Seiwert's "What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?", part of "The Christmas Ballet," coming to the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts Dec. 2-5. Courtesy Chris Hardy/Smuin Ballet.

Smuin Contemporary Ballet marks its return to performing live on local stages with a longtime local favorite: "The Christmas Ballet." The company's annual holiday production brings together classical and contemporary dance in one fun, spirited package. The show takes place Dec. 2-5 at the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View. Smuin is also offering a virtual viewing option.

The first act, "Classical Christmas," highlights classical ballet, with Michael Smuin’s “Bach Magnificat” and “Wassail," as well as the premiere of "Excelsis,” a new trio from former Smuin dancer and choreographer Rex Wheeler set to Vivaldi's “Gloria in excelsis deo.” Making its live premiere is "Winter Wonder," a collaboration between Smuin artists Maggie Carey, Ian Buchanan, Max van der Sterre, and Tess Lane that was performed virtually last year.

The Smuin Ballet Company in "The Christmas Ballet," coming to the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts Dec. 2-5. Courtesy Smuin Ballet.

The second act, "Cool Christmas," draws on a variety of dance styles, including tap, jazz, and swing, with numbers such as “Christmas in New Orleans,” “Bells of Dublin” and “Winter Weather.” The second half also features new pieces, including a swing duet by Smuin alum and Emmy Award-winning choreographer Ben Needham-Wood and the live premiere of “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” by former Smuin choreographer-in-residence Amy Seiwert. The latter piece appeared as part of the company's virtual performances last holiday season. "Cool Christmas" also features the company's well-loved spin on "Santa Baby," known for incorporating a 42-foot-long feather boa — a true statement accessory if there ever was one.

Tickets are $25-$99 for live performances and $29 for streaming. For more information, visit smuinballet.org.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

'The Christmas Ballet' wraps up classical, contemporary styles in one spirited package

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 30, 2021, 10:06 am

Smuin Contemporary Ballet marks its return to performing live on local stages with a longtime local favorite: "The Christmas Ballet." The company's annual holiday production brings together classical and contemporary dance in one fun, spirited package. The show takes place Dec. 2-5 at the Mountain View Center for Performing Arts, 500 Castro St., Mountain View. Smuin is also offering a virtual viewing option.

The first act, "Classical Christmas," highlights classical ballet, with Michael Smuin’s “Bach Magnificat” and “Wassail," as well as the premiere of "Excelsis,” a new trio from former Smuin dancer and choreographer Rex Wheeler set to Vivaldi's “Gloria in excelsis deo.” Making its live premiere is "Winter Wonder," a collaboration between Smuin artists Maggie Carey, Ian Buchanan, Max van der Sterre, and Tess Lane that was performed virtually last year.

The second act, "Cool Christmas," draws on a variety of dance styles, including tap, jazz, and swing, with numbers such as “Christmas in New Orleans,” “Bells of Dublin” and “Winter Weather.” The second half also features new pieces, including a swing duet by Smuin alum and Emmy Award-winning choreographer Ben Needham-Wood and the live premiere of “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” by former Smuin choreographer-in-residence Amy Seiwert. The latter piece appeared as part of the company's virtual performances last holiday season. "Cool Christmas" also features the company's well-loved spin on "Santa Baby," known for incorporating a 42-foot-long feather boa — a true statement accessory if there ever was one.

Tickets are $25-$99 for live performances and $29 for streaming. For more information, visit smuinballet.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.