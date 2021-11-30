Stanford administrators uncertain if possible nooses found on campus were deliberate

Possible nooses were reported along the Lake Lagunita walking trail at Stanford University on Monday, university administrators announced in an email to the campus community.

A student contacted the university early Monday morning after finding "two cords with loops that may represent nooses" in a tree near the intersection of Campus Drive and Junipero Serra Boulevard, Vice Provost for Institutional Equity, Access and Community Patrick Dunkley and Senior Associate Vice Provost and Dean of Students Mona Hicks wrote in their email.

Stanford's Department of Public Safety responded to the scene with a university arborist and determined that the cords had likely been there 18-24 months, based on "weathering and tree growth," the statement said.

"We cannot be certain whether the ropes were deliberately fashioned in the shape of nooses, or were part of an abandoned swing or rope ladder," Dunkley and Hicks said. "To be clear, a noose is a potent symbol of anti-Black racism and violence that is completely unacceptable under any circumstances."

Monday's announcement isn't the first time in recent years that possible nooses have been found on Stanford's campus. In July 2019, an education adviser for an on-campus summer program for high school students reported finding a noose hanging from a bush.