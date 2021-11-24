News

Woman hospitalized after she was struck by a vehicle in Mountain View

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 24, 2021, 11:24 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A car hit a pedestrian on El Camino Real on Tuesday, Nov. 23, prompting a short roadway closure. Courtesy Mountain View Police Department.

A 52-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was struck by a vehicle late Tuesday afternoon, according to Mountain View police.

Officers received reports of a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian in the roadway around 11:30 p.m. Nov. 23 on the 800 block of E. El Camino Real, east of Dale Avenue and near the Sunnyvale border. The road was briefly closed in the eastbound direction, police said.

The woman, who police described as a transient, suffered injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. She was in stable condition as of Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police are investigating the crash, and say that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating, police said.

