News

Community Briefs: City's tree lighting event returns, MVHS tree lot opens and booster shot eligibility expands

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 24, 2021, 1:33 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Mountain View's new tree is lit up for the first time during the Community Tree Lighting Celebration in 2019. The 2021 event takes place Dec. 6 at Civic Center Plaza. Photo by Sammy Dallal.

Mountain View's Community Tree Lighting returns

Mountain View's annual Community Tree Lighting Celebration is scheduled to return from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 6 at Civic Center Plaza, 500 Castro St.

The event will include performances, tributes to diverse and multicultural traditions, refreshments, a train ride, arts and crafts, a visit from Santa and the tree lighting, according to the city of Mountain View.

The Mountain View Voice is an event sponsor, and its staff will be on hand during the evening.

To allow for more physical distancing, all events take place outside, so Castro Street will be closed from the 400 block to the Kaiser parking lot entrance on the 500 block. Santa is expected to arrive at 5:45 p.m. for the tree lighting with city officials.

For more information, visit MountainView.gov/TreeLighting.

Spartan Tree Lot set to open Friday

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

With Thanksgiving here and Christmas approaching, Mountain View High School's annual Spartan Tree Lot is slated to open for pickup and delivery Friday.

Run by the high school's sports boosters group, the fundraiser supports Mountain View High School athletics. Last year, the event raised over $28,000, according to organizer Doug Wiersig.

The tree lot sells noble, Nordmann and Douglas fir Christmas trees of various sizes. Wreaths, tree stands, hand-crafted reindeer and snowmen, and other holiday decorations and supplies are also for sale.

The tree lot is located adjacent to the track and football field at Mountain View High School, 3535 Truman Ave., and will be open for masked, in-person browsing. Trees can also be purchased online and delivered at no extra cost within a 5-mile delivery radius.

To order a tree, view the lot's hours and for more information, visit spartanstreelot.com. Call (650) 407-1932 or email [email protected] with any questions.

Booster shots now broadly available

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

COVID-19 booster shots are now being offered for anyone aged 18 and older who received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago, as well as anyone who received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Santa Clara County's clinics are taking appointments and some locations also accept drop-in patients. Availability may be limited in some cases. Many doctor's offices and pharmacies are also providing boosters.

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility has also been expanded to children ages 5 to 11 for the initial round of vaccination.

For more information, visit sccfreevax.org.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Community Briefs: City's tree lighting event returns, MVHS tree lot opens and booster shot eligibility expands

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 24, 2021, 1:33 pm

Mountain View's annual Community Tree Lighting Celebration is scheduled to return from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 6 at Civic Center Plaza, 500 Castro St.

The event will include performances, tributes to diverse and multicultural traditions, refreshments, a train ride, arts and crafts, a visit from Santa and the tree lighting, according to the city of Mountain View.

The Mountain View Voice is an event sponsor, and its staff will be on hand during the evening.

To allow for more physical distancing, all events take place outside, so Castro Street will be closed from the 400 block to the Kaiser parking lot entrance on the 500 block. Santa is expected to arrive at 5:45 p.m. for the tree lighting with city officials.

For more information, visit MountainView.gov/TreeLighting.

With Thanksgiving here and Christmas approaching, Mountain View High School's annual Spartan Tree Lot is slated to open for pickup and delivery Friday.

Run by the high school's sports boosters group, the fundraiser supports Mountain View High School athletics. Last year, the event raised over $28,000, according to organizer Doug Wiersig.

The tree lot sells noble, Nordmann and Douglas fir Christmas trees of various sizes. Wreaths, tree stands, hand-crafted reindeer and snowmen, and other holiday decorations and supplies are also for sale.

The tree lot is located adjacent to the track and football field at Mountain View High School, 3535 Truman Ave., and will be open for masked, in-person browsing. Trees can also be purchased online and delivered at no extra cost within a 5-mile delivery radius.

To order a tree, view the lot's hours and for more information, visit spartanstreelot.com. Call (650) 407-1932 or email [email protected] with any questions.

COVID-19 booster shots are now being offered for anyone aged 18 and older who received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago, as well as anyone who received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Santa Clara County's clinics are taking appointments and some locations also accept drop-in patients. Availability may be limited in some cases. Many doctor's offices and pharmacies are also providing boosters.

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility has also been expanded to children ages 5 to 11 for the initial round of vaccination.

For more information, visit sccfreevax.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.