Community Briefs: City's tree lighting event returns, MVHS tree lot opens and booster shot eligibility expands

To allow for more physical distancing, all events take place outside, so Castro Street will be closed from the 400 block to the Kaiser parking lot entrance on the 500 block. Santa is expected to arrive at 5:45 p.m. for the tree lighting with city officials.

The Mountain View Voice is an event sponsor, and its staff will be on hand during the evening.

The event will include performances, tributes to diverse and multicultural traditions, refreshments, a train ride, arts and crafts, a visit from Santa and the tree lighting, according to the city of Mountain View.

To order a tree, view the lot's hours and for more information, visit spartanstreelot.com . Call (650) 407-1932 or email [email protected] with any questions.

The tree lot is located adjacent to the track and football field at Mountain View High School, 3535 Truman Ave., and will be open for masked, in-person browsing. Trees can also be purchased online and delivered at no extra cost within a 5-mile delivery radius.

The tree lot sells noble, Nordmann and Douglas fir Christmas trees of various sizes. Wreaths, tree stands, hand-crafted reindeer and snowmen, and other holiday decorations and supplies are also for sale.

Run by the high school's sports boosters group, the fundraiser supports Mountain View High School athletics. Last year, the event raised over $28,000, according to organizer Doug Wiersig.

With Thanksgiving here and Christmas approaching, Mountain View High School's annual Spartan Tree Lot is slated to open for pickup and delivery Friday.

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility has also been expanded to children ages 5 to 11 for the initial round of vaccination.

Santa Clara County's clinics are taking appointments and some locations also accept drop-in patients. Availability may be limited in some cases. Many doctor's offices and pharmacies are also providing boosters.

COVID-19 booster shots are now being offered for anyone aged 18 and older who received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago, as well as anyone who received the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.

Community Briefs: City's tree lighting event returns, MVHS tree lot opens and booster shot eligibility expands