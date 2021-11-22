Graham student bicyclist involved in collision with vehicle last week

A Graham Middle School student bicyclist collided with a vehicle at the corner of Hans and Phyllis avenues after school last Wednesday, Nov. 17.
The crash occurred at roughly 3:30 p.m. and the student was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries, Mountain View Police Department spokesperson Katie Nelson said in an email. Nelson added that "it does not appear the vehicle was at fault."
Last week's collision marks the third crash between a bicycle and car this year involving Graham students that the Mountain View Whisman School District is aware of, district spokesperson Shelly Hausman said in an email.
"We are very concerned about students' safety on their way to and from school," Hausman said. "This is a time in students' lives when they are learning to be more independent, and many of them are still learning the rules of the road."
According to Hausman, Graham parents have hosted community bike safety rides this fall to help students practice their skills and Principal Heidi Galassi has spoken with students about bicycle safety. The school is also planning a bicycle safety unit for physical education classes and is working with the city of Mountain View to create a community committee focused on bike safety for kids, Hausman said.
She declined to release further information about last week's crash, such as the student's grade level and current condition, citing privacy concerns.
Other local school districts have also experienced collisions involving students this fall, prompting school officials and law enforcement to urge everyone to practice caution when walking, biking and driving near schools.
Comments
Registered user
Cuernavaca
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
What's going on with the passive voice in the headline? Shouldn't it be something closer to "Automobile driver hits child with their car"?
What does it say about how we've structured our lives that we're blaming a middle school student for getting hit by a car, rather than the presumed adult driver of the car?
Registered user
Slater
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
@Randy has it occurred to you that the cyclist may have hit the car while the driver was driving properly, or even while stopped? Whose fault would it be then? What headline would you have written in that case?
Registered user
Cuernavaca
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
If that's what happened, the headline should say it. This smacks of tortured "officer-involved shooting" constructions, and it's disappointing for a former district trustee to be blaming the child here.
I may be a simple man, but shouldn't it be incumbent on the person operating the multi-ton vehicle to be responsible and careful with how they operate it?
Registered user
Cuesta Park
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
Randy,
I agree with gcoladon, I have seen Graham students bicycling against the traffic, in the middle of Castro street, just passing El Camino Real, before the intercession of Castro and Church, literally putting the drivers in danger, against the traffic in the middle of the street and purposely driving in a way to cause a major accident. I couldn't believe it! I saw it!