Graham student bicyclist involved in collision with vehicle last week

A Graham Middle School student bicyclist collided with a vehicle at the corner of Hans and Phyllis avenues after school last Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The crash occurred at roughly 3:30 p.m. and the student was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries, Mountain View Police Department spokesperson Katie Nelson said in an email. Nelson added that "it does not appear the vehicle was at fault."

Last week's collision marks the third crash between a bicycle and car this year involving Graham students that the Mountain View Whisman School District is aware of, district spokesperson Shelly Hausman said in an email.

"We are very concerned about students' safety on their way to and from school," Hausman said. "This is a time in students' lives when they are learning to be more independent, and many of them are still learning the rules of the road."

According to Hausman, Graham parents have hosted community bike safety rides this fall to help students practice their skills and Principal Heidi Galassi has spoken with students about bicycle safety. The school is also planning a bicycle safety unit for physical education classes and is working with the city of Mountain View to create a community committee focused on bike safety for kids, Hausman said.