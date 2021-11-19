Arts

Barbara Manning marks album's 30th anniversary at Palo Alto concert

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Fri, Nov 19, 2021
Singer-songwriter Barbara Manning is joined by former bandmates from the SF Seals to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of her album, "One Perfect Green Blanket," the cover art for which is seen in this poster. Courtesy Barbara Manning/Facebook.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Barbara Manning and the SF Seals headline a show presented Nov. 20 by Earthwise Productions at the Mitchell Park Community Center — the first indoor show since early 2020 at what Earthwise is affectionately terming "The Mitch."

The show marks the 30-year anniversary of the release of Manning's well-regarded solo album "One Perfect Green Blanket." She will be joined by SF Seals members Melanie Degiovanni on drums, Brently Pusser on lead guitar and Cory Allen Porter on bass.

Manning's sound draws on elements of rock, pop, folk and punk. Her songwriting gained a following with its strong melodies and insightful, personal lyrics. Manning's diverse career spans recording more than a half dozen solo albums, including "Lately I Keep Scissors," and playing with bands that, in addition to the SF Seals, include the well-loved, short-lived San Francisco-based group World of Pooh and Glands of External Secretion.

Rounding out the nostalgic element of the show, Manning and the SF Seals also played one of the first shows booked by Earthwise Productions that took place at Cubberley Community Center Theatre in 1995.

Joyful indie-pop band The Corner Laughers (featuring the talents of the Palo Alto Weekly's former A&E Editor Karla Kane) and garage rockers Clean Girl and the Dirty Dishes open the show.

The Mitchell Park Community Center is located at 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

