The Pear's latest pairing of plays offers fresh takes on holiday traditions

The Pear Theatre heralds the holidays with two plays that continue the company's tradition of going the nontraditional route for the season. Opening Nov. 19 is "The Thanksgiving Play" and opening Nov. 20 is "Eight Nights", in person at The Pear. The shows close Dec. 11 and 12, respectively.

The two plays are presented in repertory as part of The Pear's 20th anniversary season of "Pear pairings."

"The Thanksgiving Play," written by Larissa FastHorse, is a satire that tells of a group of white people grappling with how to conduct an elementary school pageant that celebrates both the first Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Month in a way that isn't problematic. (Spoiler alert: It seems pretty impossible.)

"Eight Nights" is a drama by Jennifer Maisel about Rebecca, who survived the Holocaust and comes to the United States as a refugee. The play follows Rebecca and her friends and family over eight decades, from 1949 to 2016, as they celebrate Hanukkah.

The Pear is located at 1110 La Avenida St., Suite A, Mountain View. For more information, visit thepear.org.