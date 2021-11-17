News

Community Briefs: Mountain View native saves life; 5 to 11 vaccine clinic open for sign-ups

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 17, 2021, 1:44 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Naval officer and Mountain View native Justin Osborne, left, is awarded a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal by Vice Admiral Ross Myers. Osborne was recently credited with saving the life of a friend who suffered cardiac arrest. Courtesy William Sykes/U.S. Navy.

Mountain View native, Naval officer saves friend's life

Mountain View native and Naval Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Osborne saved a friend's life, who suffered cardiac arrest on Oct. 27, by performing chest compressions while waiting for paramedics to arrive, according to a press release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Osborne was playing in a basketball game with friends at an elementary school in Maryland when one of the players sitting on the sideline noticed that Osborne's friend was "uncharacteristically snoring," according to the release. He didn't respond to comments from other players.

When Osborne checked his friend's vitals, Osborne discovered that he wasn't breathing and didn't have a detectable pulse.

As the only one trained to administer CPR, Osborne began chest compressions and directed others to call 911, while instructing another member of his basketball team on how to use a CPR mask to provide rescue breathing.

“Since I was the only one who knew how to deliver chest compressions, I knew that I couldn’t stop," Osborne said in the release, adding that it was a team effort and that he credits his military training with his ability to respond to the situation.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Paramedics ultimately were able to restart the man's heart with a defibrillator and after a hospital stay and triple bypass, he is expected to make a full recovery.

Paly High School to host 5-11 vaccine clinic on Sunday

Palo Alto High School is scheduled to hold a vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Though the event is being hosted by the Palo Alto Unified School District, members of the broader community are eligible to sign up.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds earlier this month.

For more information and to sign up for Sunday's clinic, visit pausd.org/return-to-campus/vaccination-info.

Community blood drive scheduled for Friday

PAMF-Mountain View and the Stanford Blood Center are slated to host a community blood drive from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at 701 E. El Camino Real.

There may be limited walk-up availability, so those interested in donating are encouraged to make an appointment ahead of time. Donors are required to wear a mask during the blood drive, which will take place in the parking area near the loading dock. Those who donate Friday will receive a voucher for a long-sleeved holiday T-shirt.

To register for the drive, visit stanford.io/3BA9WpU or call 888-723-7831.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you covid news. Become a member today.
Join

Community Briefs: Mountain View native saves life; 5 to 11 vaccine clinic open for sign-ups

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 17, 2021, 1:44 pm

Mountain View native and Naval Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Osborne saved a friend's life, who suffered cardiac arrest on Oct. 27, by performing chest compressions while waiting for paramedics to arrive, according to a press release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Osborne was playing in a basketball game with friends at an elementary school in Maryland when one of the players sitting on the sideline noticed that Osborne's friend was "uncharacteristically snoring," according to the release. He didn't respond to comments from other players.

When Osborne checked his friend's vitals, Osborne discovered that he wasn't breathing and didn't have a detectable pulse.

As the only one trained to administer CPR, Osborne began chest compressions and directed others to call 911, while instructing another member of his basketball team on how to use a CPR mask to provide rescue breathing.

“Since I was the only one who knew how to deliver chest compressions, I knew that I couldn’t stop," Osborne said in the release, adding that it was a team effort and that he credits his military training with his ability to respond to the situation.

Paramedics ultimately were able to restart the man's heart with a defibrillator and after a hospital stay and triple bypass, he is expected to make a full recovery.

Palo Alto High School is scheduled to hold a vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Though the event is being hosted by the Palo Alto Unified School District, members of the broader community are eligible to sign up.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds earlier this month.

For more information and to sign up for Sunday's clinic, visit pausd.org/return-to-campus/vaccination-info.

PAMF-Mountain View and the Stanford Blood Center are slated to host a community blood drive from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at 701 E. El Camino Real.

There may be limited walk-up availability, so those interested in donating are encouraged to make an appointment ahead of time. Donors are required to wear a mask during the blood drive, which will take place in the parking area near the loading dock. Those who donate Friday will receive a voucher for a long-sleeved holiday T-shirt.

To register for the drive, visit stanford.io/3BA9WpU or call 888-723-7831.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.