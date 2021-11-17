Community Briefs: Mountain View native saves life; 5 to 11 vaccine clinic open for sign-ups

Mountain View native, Naval officer saves friend's life

Mountain View native and Naval Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Osborne saved a friend's life, who suffered cardiac arrest on Oct. 27, by performing chest compressions while waiting for paramedics to arrive, according to a press release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Osborne was playing in a basketball game with friends at an elementary school in Maryland when one of the players sitting on the sideline noticed that Osborne's friend was "uncharacteristically snoring," according to the release. He didn't respond to comments from other players.

When Osborne checked his friend's vitals, Osborne discovered that he wasn't breathing and didn't have a detectable pulse.

As the only one trained to administer CPR, Osborne began chest compressions and directed others to call 911, while instructing another member of his basketball team on how to use a CPR mask to provide rescue breathing.

“Since I was the only one who knew how to deliver chest compressions, I knew that I couldn’t stop," Osborne said in the release, adding that it was a team effort and that he credits his military training with his ability to respond to the situation.