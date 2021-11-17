Community Briefs: Mountain View native saves life; 5 to 11 vaccine clinic open for sign-ups

Mountain View native and Naval Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Osborne saved a friend's life, who suffered cardiac arrest on Oct. 27, by performing chest compressions while waiting for paramedics to arrive, according to a press release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach.
Osborne was playing in a basketball game with friends at an elementary school in Maryland when one of the players sitting on the sideline noticed that Osborne's friend was "uncharacteristically snoring," according to the release. He didn't respond to comments from other players.
When Osborne checked his friend's vitals, Osborne discovered that he wasn't breathing and didn't have a detectable pulse.
As the only one trained to administer CPR, Osborne began chest compressions and directed others to call 911, while instructing another member of his basketball team on how to use a CPR mask to provide rescue breathing.
“Since I was the only one who knew how to deliver chest compressions, I knew that I couldn’t stop," Osborne said in the release, adding that it was a team effort and that he credits his military training with his ability to respond to the situation.
Paramedics ultimately were able to restart the man's heart with a defibrillator and after a hospital stay and triple bypass, he is expected to make a full recovery.
Palo Alto High School is scheduled to hold a vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Though the event is being hosted by the Palo Alto Unified School District, members of the broader community are eligible to sign up.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds earlier this month.
For more information and to sign up for Sunday's clinic, visit pausd.org/return-to-campus/vaccination-info.
PAMF-Mountain View and the Stanford Blood Center are slated to host a community blood drive from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at 701 E. El Camino Real.
There may be limited walk-up availability, so those interested in donating are encouraged to make an appointment ahead of time. Donors are required to wear a mask during the blood drive, which will take place in the parking area near the loading dock. Those who donate Friday will receive a voucher for a long-sleeved holiday T-shirt.
To register for the drive, visit stanford.io/3BA9WpU or call 888-723-7831.
