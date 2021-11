The California Highway Patrol issued a traffic alert following a solo-car crash on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View on Monday morning, Nov. 15.

The wreck, reported shortly after 8 a.m. on southbound 101 near Rengstorff Avenue, was blocking the two right lanes of the freeway.

A sedan ended up on its roof on the shoulder of the roadway, according to the CHP.

Information about injuries was not immediately available.