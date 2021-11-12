Police cite student in connection to recent school bomb threats

Police have identified a 16-year-old student who is believed to have called in bomb threats to three Silicon Valley high schools, the Mountain View Police Department announced Friday, Nov. 12.
Officers cited the student and released him into his parents' custody, according to a police department press release. Officials are not naming the suspect or identifying the school he attends due to his age.
In recent weeks, a string of schools have received threats. On Oct. 1, Los Altos High School and part of the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated while emergency personnel conducted a multi-hour search of the campus after school officials received a call claiming there were explosive devices hidden at the school.
Just a few days later, both St. Francis High School in Mountain View and Presentation High School in San Jose were evacuated on Oct. 5 due to bomb threats. At the time, the San Jose Police Department said both threats came from the same phone number.
In all three cases, no explosives were found and the threats were deemed to be unfounded.
"Similarities" among the calls prompted the Mountain View, Los Altos and San Jose police departments to work together on their investigations, according to the press release.
Mountain View detectives and school resource officers identified a 16-year-old who was believed to be behind all three bomb threats. On Nov. 10, Mountain View and Los Altos police officers met with the student and his family.
The student was cited on multiple criminal threat charges and for making a false bomb report. San Jose Police also cited the youth, according to Mountain View police.
"We understand that these types of calls can cause concern both for students, staff and their families. We appreciate your patience as we worked to bring some closure to this case," the release states. "We continue to work to ensure that all those who attend or work at any of our Mountain View schools feel safe on campus."
Bubb Elementary School in Mountain View received a bomb and shooting threat on Nov. 4, which was determined not to be credible. Police said at the time that it was unrelated to other recent local threats.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story cited a Mountain View police statement that originally reported that the suspect is 15 years old. The department later corrected his age to 16.
