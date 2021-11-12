Police cite student in connection to recent school bomb threats

Police have identified a 16-year-old student who is believed to have called in bomb threats to three Silicon Valley high schools, the Mountain View Police Department announced Friday, Nov. 12.

Officers cited the student and released him into his parents' custody, according to a police department press release. Officials are not naming the suspect or identifying the school he attends due to his age.

In recent weeks, a string of schools have received threats. On Oct. 1, Los Altos High School and part of the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated while emergency personnel conducted a multi-hour search of the campus after school officials received a call claiming there were explosive devices hidden at the school.

Just a few days later, both St. Francis High School in Mountain View and Presentation High School in San Jose were evacuated on Oct. 5 due to bomb threats. At the time, the San Jose Police Department said both threats came from the same phone number.

In all three cases, no explosives were found and the threats were deemed to be unfounded.