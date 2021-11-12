Palo Alto Players joins companies around the globe in performing 'All Together Now'

The Palo Alto Players will be among the thousands of theater companies around the world taking part this weekend in a production that truly lives up to its name, "All Together Now." The show was created by theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) for theaters to use as a fundraising event, as theater companies seek to recover from losses caused by the pandemic.

MTI's wide-ranging catalogue of musicals has something for everyone, and the show features favorites from "Les Misérables," "Guys and Dolls" and "Frozen," among many others.

For "All Together Now," companies will each present their own individual productions of the show with their own casts, but all during the weekend of Nov. 12-14. Palo Alto Players' production, featuring a cast of 16 Bay Area performers, will be presented Nov. 13, 2 p.m. and Nov. 14, 8 p.m. in person at the Lucie Stern Theater, with the Nov. 14 show livestreamed.

The production will raise funds for the Palo Alto Players and the Law-Sun Community Fund is matching tickets and donations for the show dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000.

The Lucie Stern Theater is located at 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. Tickets are $15-$50 in person and $25 streaming. For more information, visit paplayers.org.