ArtUp open studios event makes an impression with free prints

The studios of the Cubberley Artist Studio Program may have been closed to visitors over the past year and a half, but the 22 artists who work in them have certainly been busy and now there's a chance to see their work. The city of Palo Alto-backed artist studio program is hosting ArtUp, an open studio event Nov. 13, 1-5 p.m. to welcome the public back to the studios and showcase the diverse works created by its nearly two dozen artists. ArtUp takes place at the Cubberley Community Center, 4000 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

The event includes hands-on art activities for all ages led by resident artists.

Leading up to the event, artists have been stashing limited-edition risograph prints in different locations around Palo Alto and posting the whereabouts daily. Also, the first 200 visitors to the open studios event will receive their own free print from one of the participating artists.

For more information, visit artup.studio.