Arts

Palo Alto's Aquarius Theatre reopens Thursday

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 11, 2021, 12:09 pm 0

The Aquarius Theatre in downtown Palo Alto reopens Thursday, Nov. 11, with director Kenneth Branagh's coming-of-age comedy-drama "Belfast." Courtesy Landmark Theatres.

The Aquarius Theatre in downtown Palo Alto is welcoming audiences back in person this week after a long but temporary closure due to the pandemic.

The theater is reopening Nov. 11 with director Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast," a coming of age comedy-drama inspired by Branagh's childhood in 1960s Northern Ireland. The film stars Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill. The film garnered the People’s Choice Award for Best Film at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival.

The first showtime is at 7 p.m.

The Aquarius Theatre is located at 430 Emerson St., Palo Alto. For showtimes and ticket information, visit landmarktheatres.com.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Palo Alto's Aquarius Theatre reopens Thursday

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 11, 2021, 12:09 pm

The Aquarius Theatre in downtown Palo Alto is welcoming audiences back in person this week after a long but temporary closure due to the pandemic.

The theater is reopening Nov. 11 with director Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast," a coming of age comedy-drama inspired by Branagh's childhood in 1960s Northern Ireland. The film stars Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill. The film garnered the People’s Choice Award for Best Film at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival.

The first showtime is at 7 p.m.

The Aquarius Theatre is located at 430 Emerson St., Palo Alto. For showtimes and ticket information, visit landmarktheatres.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.