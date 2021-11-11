Actor Anthony Silk helps save Shakespeare's plays in 'The Book of Will'

His work on the stage and his profession complement each other. Silk said that in rehearsals, the process of refining an effort and trying again when something doesn’t work brings him useful insight as a teacher into what students go through learning something new. And he said, the experience also helps him better connect with students.

The role reflects another facet of Silk’s wide-ranging interests: a lifelong love of theater. “I have always been an actor for fun. I’ve done stuff since elementary school. I acted in junior high, in high school and in college. And even when I was in the Navy, when I was overseas, I would find productions that I could do,” Silk said. “Always community theater — I never wanted to be professional. I just enjoy it. I enjoy the whole process of it.”

Silk is playing John Heminges, one of William Shakespeare’s friends and fellow actors, in Lauren Gunderson’s comedy “The Book of Will,” presented by Foothill Theatre Arts. The play runs through Nov. 21 in person at Foothill College’s Lohman Theatre.

He has previously worked as a software developer and project manager, Southwest Airlines ground agent, sales associate for Williams-Sonoma and social host for Carnival Cruise Lines. And he wrote for this publication for a time, serving as the Palo Alto Weekly’s food writer around 2002-2003. Now, in a way, he can add “friend of one of the world’s most famous playwrights” to the list.

Anthony Silk has a diverse résumé: the Philadelphia native has a master’s degree in aerospace engineering from Purdue, and is a retired Navy commander, having served in the Persian Gulf after the first Gulf War. Silk teaches math at The Harker School, where he is also the Upper School Mathematics Department Chair.

Zoom theater was a nice substitute but not quite the same. And I hope people walk away thinking not just about how much goes into theater, but how much we as an audience get out of theater — how much it affects us, how much it can inspire us, or delight us or make us rethink things,” Silk said.

But he also clearly understands Condell’s passion. “The Book of Will” not only celebrates the art that a group of dedicated actors saved 400 years ago, but also highlights the joy of what audiences are rediscovering now, as in-person performances are returning, he said.

Silk said that he can relate to Heminges’ position in his real-life role as a department chair who has to mind the finances.

“He is most concerned about the happiness of his wife and children, but when it comes to the theater, he is focused on making sure that we have a good production. So he wants to make sure that the theater runs, that people are employed, people are going to see the shows.

Though “The Book of Will” is inspired by real circumstances, Gunderson takes some artistic license. But even the fictionalized characterization of Heminges is one of a man with a solid grounding in reality.

“The Book of Will” knows something about revising as well. The play tells of the creation of an anthology of Shakespeare’s work, now known as the First Folio, by the members of the King’s Men, the theater troupe with which Shakespeare worked. After the playwright’s death, the actors collect and publish his plays, which were at risk of being corrupted or lost.

Actor Anthony Silk helps save Shakespeare's plays in 'The Book of Will'