Mountain View adopts new plan to ease downtown parking woes

The strategy envisions a tiered pricing system in which the premium parking spots would cost more, and all spaces could be subject to dynamic pricing based on the demand. Hourly costs could range from $0.50 to $5, according to the plan. The proposed premium parking spaces are centered around high-demand areas along Castro Street and nearby blocks, and focus on on-street parking, according to maps created by staff.

Listed as a "very high" priority in the plan is demand-based pricing, which essentially introduces paid parking to Mountain View's downtown corridor. To date, all on-street parking and public parking lots are free, which doesn't motivate people to choose alternative modes of travel.

Though COVID-19 has temporarily reduced demand for parking, it is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels, according to city staff. Some of the most popular parking lots and on-street parking are already once again packed to the brim during peak hours.

The Mountain View City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the 220-page downtown parking strategy , designed to make parking less of a hassle during peak lunch and evening hours. Ironically, adding parking spaces takes a backseat in the plan, as city officials look to boost bike and public transit access to the bustling downtown core.

James Kuszmaul, a member of the group Mountain View YIMBY, emphasized that the plan explicitly calls out parking and driving as a "cost" to the community, and that Mountain View ought to take active measures to remove parking when demand comes down. Adding more parking simply encourages more people to use a car, he said, and the city should not be building expensive new parking infrastructure.

"Because of the compact size of our city, many who would otherwise drive would bike or walk to downtown, so let's do what we can to make that happen," Karney said.

Numerous residents pushed Tuesday for the council to take an environmentally sustainable approach to the downtown parking problem and avoid trying to solve the short supply with a new parking garage. Resident and environmental advocate Bruce Karney encouraged the city to move forward with paid parking, and said that "modest fees" could be reinvested in green tech and bike infrastructure.

The strategy also seeks to solve widespread parking violations, cracking down on drivers who flout time restrictions on public parking spaces. Though a relatively low priority, city surveys found that some prime parking spaces can be taken up by the same vehicle for upwards of 12 hours.

"It would be great if we could solve that public transit problem, but in the meantime a lot of people are opting to drive and I don't want our businesses to suffer because they can't find a place to park when they get here," Matichak said.

Matichak said she was on board with the idea of encouraging walking, biking and public transit, but that it won't work for everyone. There are gaps in public transit options, she said, and the city can't fix those problems all on its own.

Though the council backed the plan on a quick 7-0 vote, some council members raised concerns that parking will still be needed, regardless of the push to get people out of cars. Councilwoman Lisa Matichak said people come from all over the region to support downtown businesses, and that many of those businesses are losing customers because they can't find a place to park.

David Watson, also a member of Mountain View YIMBY, suggested that downtown commercial development should no longer face a mandate to build parking, which sends the wrong message that more parking is needed. He also made a pitch for paid parking, and said it can be used sparingly based on demand.

Meanwhile, parking lots farther south appear to have plenty of space, with surveys showing hundreds of unused spaces in the parking garage at the corner of Bryant and California streets during peak demand. The new parking strategy flags the need for better wayfinding in order to help guide visitors to available parking that may not be obvious.

Studies of the downtown corridor show that there are arguably plenty of parking spaces already available, just not in the prime, high-demand locations. Parking lots located in the "core" of downtown, near the 100 and 200 blocks of Castro Street, are at or near capacity during busy hours, forcing cars to circulate around looking for a spot to open up.

"I think it's great to say 'let's really incentive people to jump on an expensive Caltrain and get to the downtown that way,'" she said. "For the ages of folks who spend money in our restaurants, that may just not be a possibility. And we are in competition with every other downtown on the Peninsula."

Councilwoman Sally Lieber said the city can take steps to make the community shuttle a more appealing option for people to travel to downtown, and that there needs to be some sensitivity to people who are older and may be less inclined to hop on public transit.

Mountain View adopts new plan to ease downtown parking woes